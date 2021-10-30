Dune – 75% is already both in theaters and on HBO Max, and the comments from both the audience and the critics have been positive enough for Warner Bros. to decide to give the green light to a second part, the same for which Denis Villeneuve, the director, he’s more than ready. Putting aside, for a moment, the story that is presented in the film, what has stood out the most is everything that the production entails, from the sound design, costumes and photography, things that will surely stand out in the awards season.

This is the second official film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s work, and it is not an easy story to capture on the big screen because of all that it entails in the world of science fiction in film and literature. It is true that, in the novel published in 1965, the author should already have had a lot of references for his characters and settings, but, in reality, Dune became the basis for a lot of narratives that came later.

Now that the director of The Arrival – 94% are responsible for this version, he himself has created a catwalk of references to the history of cinema without losing the course of its plot. From the first minutes, the visual influences he had with Blade Runner become evident – 90%, especially since he was responsible for the sequel launched in 2017. But there is one point in particular that attracted attention from the beginning.

Several Twitter users began to remember that character that Marlon Brando played in 1979 in Apocalypse Now – 99% Francis Ford Coppola: Colonel Kurtz. And this arose from the similarity that Baron Harkonnen of Stellan Skarsgård had with him, from his physical appearance, his interpretation and certain gestures. Now we know that this is not a coincidence, because during a chat with Slash Film, the co-costume designer Bob morgan He recalled that this character was a starting point.

[La diseñadora de vestuario Jacqueline West] He mentioned Colonel Kurtz from ‘Apocalypse Now’. I had [mucho] sense. He’s that kind of brooding guy. Just that sweat. I think it was one of those movies that I watched three times as a kid, because I was so impressed by it. Little did i know, [y] years later I would be taking advantage of that. Everything is derivative, right? We are affected by what we have seen and experienced in our lives. You bring all of that forward, either consciously or unconsciously.

So far the work of the Skarsgård family patriarch has been acclaimed and further exploration of him and other characters will be forthcoming in upcoming sequels. Surely Dune: Part Two He still has a lot to show, and it will be a canvas in which Villeneuve can explore more paths of the original work, while paying tribute to other of his favorite films, as well as leaving his own mark.

It must be recognized that Denis Villeneuve It has already left its mark on modern science fiction cinema, but is still hungry to exploit the genre further. Dune is about to complete its second weekend on the billboard and may continue to give something to talk about as soon as the opportunity to see the second part arrives, all this after the many delays to which it was subjected for various reasons, the pandemic being one of the main.