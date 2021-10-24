Dune – 75%, the sci-fi epic from Warner Bros. and Legendary, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is having a good landing in theaters in the United States and also on the company’s streaming platform according to the first data. According to Comic Book, the adaptation’s performance on its opening weekend is going to be just as good at both the box office and its appearance in the HBO Max catalog and is on track to be the best simultaneous release. . This is something that no other title has achieved, as some have done better only in theaters or only in streaming.

Do not miss it: Spider-Man: No Way Home is like Endgame, says director, and they publish new image of Doctor Octopus

Within a recent report by Deadline, we found that the new version of the homonymous novel by Frank Herbert was presented last Thursday in just over 4 thousand theaters during its pre-release. There it raised US $ 5.1 million at the box office, and from these projections an amount of US $ 1.5 million comes out belonging to those functions in IMAX format. Apparently, the audience has been listening to Villeneuve when he has suggested to the public that seeing his film on the largest possible screen is the best thing they can do to appreciate his work. This figure represents 29.5% of that collection, a not inconsiderable number.

The good news continues for Dune, which although it still has a long way to go, is already breaking records with its collection during the pandemic. Friday had the best opening for a simultaneous release from Warner Bros. and HBO Max with $ 17.5 million. While projections indicate that it will make a total estimate in the range of US $ 30 million, the study is confident that it will be exceeded and could have a whole weekend record. Among what the media tells about, between Thursday and Friday there were a significant number of people attending the cinemas who at the last minute decided on the film.

The proceeds on Friday are also higher than what Blade Runner 2049 did – 88%, Villeneuve’s previous film, which grossed $ 12.6 million at the time. They are promising numbers and Dune You will have to take advantage of these final days of October to make as much money at the box office as you can, since in November the premiere of Eternals, from Marvel Studios is coming, and the projections place it as a film that will make US $ 80 million on your first weekend.

We recommend you: Joel Souza, director of Rust, finally talks about Alec Baldwin’s accident with a gun

Dune It was already present in other countries at the time of its premiere in the United States and HBO Max. The adaptation already has more than US $ 100 million raised thanks to previous releases in countries such as Russia, where a collection of US $ 20 million has been reported, Germany with US $ 17.3 million and France with US $ 21.6 million (via Box Office Mojo). They are joined by China, where it already has US $ 15.6 million in its first two days on the card.

The best simultaneous release of Warner Bros. and HBO Max so far is Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%, a film that grossed $ 31 million on its opening weekend. The calculations give Dune US $ 33 million which is enough to become the best launch, but the most optimistic assure that it will make at least US $ 39 million; very good considering the pandemic, how often audiences go to the movies these days, and how much the record-holding movie made until confirmed otherwise.

Dune is an adaptation of which a sequel has been confirmed and, although its title has not been changed, we know from numerous reports that it is presented as part one of the story that Denis Villeneuve He considered it should be divided in two to be a better version of the famous science fiction book. In addition, considering how other adaptations have fared, this one seems to finally hit the mark and if something deserves it is that the public go to see it.

Continue reading: The Batman screenwriter responds to those who say Bruce Wayne should spend his millions on therapy