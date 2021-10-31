Despite dire predictions to the contrary, Duna – 75% have succeeded in the era of film release reorganization after (and during) the pandemic. The movie accomplished something seemingly impossible: getting Americans back into theaters and getting people interested in HBO Max at the same time, succeeding in equal parts. He did it with the help of the lead performances, a dark, foreboding sense of mystery, and just the sheer, epic scale of the entire production. At the same time, director Denis Villeneuve did something truly extraordinary.

Finally someone hit on important details where other adaptations of Frank Herbert’s novel had failed. There is, for example, the fact that this version got rid of the exaggerated internal monologues of the original work or that Villeneuve raised the prominence of its female characters, but there is also another small – great – triumph of the filmmaker in charge of the task of adapting a novel that seems impossible: he finally managed to bring Dune’s amazing dragonfly fighter jets, known as ornithopters (sometimes called only thopters) to the big screen.

These planes are one of the overlooked gems of Herbert’s original novel. In the context of the 1960s, when the first stories and novels in the science fiction saga were published, they make absolute sense. Of course, humanity will leave behind the clumsiness of traditional airplanes and helicopters, the fictional experts of the time thought. They are the flagship transport of the Atreides House, and the projects and descriptions of this type of machines that he made are also famous Leonardo da Vinci around the year 1500.

Warner Bros. made the right decision by having Villeneuve in charge, who has extensive experience in the genre and world-building. He personally loves the process that goes into creating them, but most of all the challenge of bringing a classic story to the screen while still bringing something different. For this reason, the filmmaker preferred to focus entirely on the novel and the author’s descriptions of each location, object, and character that appears in the story.

The good news is that he had a lot of time to get the job done and the study didn’t rush him; perhaps because he already has enough (bad) examples to know that sometimes it is the pressure of the study that translates into failures.

The Ornithopters of Dune

In Villeneuve’s mind, no vehicle in the Dune universe was more important than the Ornithopter. A fusion of the mechanical and animal kingdom plays a huge role in the story, and the vivid descriptions of it in the novel have been in Villeneuve’s dreams from an early age. Not only did he get it right in his design, but he has received comments from fans of the novel who assure that they look much more incredible than they imagined when reading it. In a video for IGN he talked about the work he did on the design of the ships:

I worked in the beginning with my storyboard artist, Sam Hudecki, where we did tons of sketches. For example, ornithopterans, how would they approach a machine that is described in the book as a flying machine that has wings, like a bird flapping in the air? He dreamed of having that dragonfly-inspired shape, that was muscular and realistic, and close to the spirit of a helicopter. For me it was important that all vehicles obey the laws of nature, gravity and physics, and that they do not look like fantasy vehicles, but something closer to science fiction, science, and all based on the book. There is something very retro-futuristic, because the world is analog. It’s something I love deeply, the idea that we are dealing with a science fiction world where there are no computers and where the only intelligence on board is the human brain. That triumph of the human spirit is something that is at the very heart of Dune. We try to maintain that reality in the design of the machines.

We had several ornithopters that were built full size, because we needed some of them to be in Hungary, some of them in Jordan. They were meant to be practical. Inside the cabin it was functional. We were able to open the cabin doors, the rear door was always mechanical. The only problem we had with ornithopters is that because they were meant to receive a lot of people inside, they were extremely heavy. I think if my memory is good, it is 11 tons. Taking those machines into the desert was a great challenge. We had to use an Antonov, which is the largest cargo plane available on Earth, to bring those ornithopters to Jordan, and then move them with the huge cranes into the desert to get them in the proper position. It was a bit painful, but quite rewarding to see them in position in the desert.

