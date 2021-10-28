Denis Villeneuve premiered his adaptation of Dune this October 21 in American countries and the public has been largely satisfied with the result. As Chani puts it in the final minutes, this film represents only the beginning of a potential saga, and Villeneuve knows it very well. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Canadian-French director talks about his intentions with the Paul Atreides story, stating that he would like to make at least three movies of Dune. Read on for all the details.

Bringing Dune to the big screen has not been an easy task for filmmakers who have accepted the mission. Of all, Villeneuve is the one who has emerged victorious and his success is reflected at the box office; So far US $ 223 million has been raised globally and the numbers continue to climb. The truth is that Warner Bros. and Legendary still have a long way to go to make their film a complete industry hit; But at least fans can feel reassured that the sequel will arrive in October 2023.

For his part, Denis is delighted with the idea of ​​making more sequels for Duna – 75% and with EW talk about their goal of making at least three more deliveries. The story of Paul Atreides does not cover the entire saga of Dune but it does need a trilogy to narrate the adventure with satisfaction; Dune and The Messiah of Dune require a valuable deal, and Villeneuve is probably the only one capable of doing them justice in the seventh art. Here are the recent words of the director:

I always imagined three movies. Not that I want to franchise, but this is Dune, and Dune is a great story. To honor it, I think you would need at least three movies. That would be the dream. Following Paul Atreides and his full arc would be nice.

A couple of days ago, Legendary confirmed through its social networks the development of Dune: Part Two, a sequel that will begin filming next year and that will return us to the survivors of the Harkonnen and Sardaukar massacre. It is worth asking if Denis Villeneuve has some plan for Sons of Dune, God Emperor of Dune, Heretics of Dune or Chapter House of Dune, the novels that follow The Messiah of Dune and but that include other characters. Only time will give us the answer and the fans await it with emotion.

Franchises are what drives Hollywood right now and Dune it has what it takes to become a broad multi-year saga. Denis Villeneuve already demonstrated his abilities for science fiction in The Arrival – 94% and Blade Runner 2049 – 88%, so we can’t imagine a better director for the Dune adaptations. The story of Paul Atreides has something very special inside, with comments that were not only current in 1965, they still are today. If you haven’t seen DuneHere is our official synopsis:

Arrakis, the desert planet, fiefdom of the Harkonnen family for generations, remains in the hands of the House of Atreides after the emperor cedes to it the exploitation of the reserves of spice, one of the most valuable raw materials of the galaxy and also a drug capable of amplifying consciousness and extending life. Duke Leto, Lady Jessica and their son Paul Atreides arrive on the planet hoping to regain the renown of their home, but soon find themselves embroiled in a plot of betrayals.

