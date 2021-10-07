Duna – 80% is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, especially after the good reviews it received during the last Venice Film Festival. The new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s work promises to start a new and epic franchise that will be nurtured by sequels and spin-offs based on the author’s other texts. The world of Dune It is, without a doubt, a very spectacular one, but it is also very difficult to bring to the big screen because of the deep and extensive mythology that it implies. Denis Villeneuve’s career is proof that he is the one to handle the challenge.

The director is best known for films like Enemy – 75%, Arrival – 94% and Sicario: No Man’s Land – 94%, but it was Blade Runner 2049 – 88% which positioned him as one of the great visionaries of the time. The sequel to Blade Runner – 90% was a story that some wanted and many feared. The final result managed to differentiate itself from the vast majority of late sequels because it explored the same elements as the original without the need to repeat it. In addition, the production and the fact of having great names for the cast was also proof that Villeneuve was able to handle and take advantage of these resources without giving up a good script.

Perhaps the most complicated thing about Dune is that in theory it will be the beginning of a saga and the director is very committed to the idea. He is now set to work on the sequel and will also serve as a producer on the spin-off series that will premiere in HBO Max and what is the title Dune: The Sisterhood. With so much in hand, one hopes the idea won’t wear out so quickly and that the creator will find new ways to hold the audience’s interest. Much will depend on the reaction of the public and fans of the novel, and in order not to lose momentum and emotion, the final trailer has just been released:

An indispensable part of the adaptation will be to know how well the moments of traditional action are balanced with the moments of philosophy and contemplation. Unlike the early trailers, this trailer focuses more on the action scenes that look pretty good. We see more of Paul’s (Timothée Chalamet) training with Halleck (Josh Brolin), as well as Leto (Oscar Isaac) preparing for war. The effects of the ships flying over the planet and positioning themselves for battle are truly amazing.

In addition to this, the final trailer also lets us see more of Chani (Zendaya), who in this first installment will still be a secondary character. It is clear that Chani seeks to free her people from exploitation and suffering, and it will be she who guides Paul through the truths that he did not perceive from the bubble of privilege and wealth in which he lived. Denis Villeneuve He has already clarified for a long time that the sequel will be focused on Chani, and assures that the work of the actress is fantastic and very special.

In the novel, the relationship between Chani and Paul is key to the development of the protagonist, who eventually learns to accept his destiny as the savior of the universe. Of course, there is much more to explore about this complicated hero, as the book series has more than fifteen installments, many written by Herbert’s son after the death of the author.

Duna will premiere in a few weeks and although it could suffer at the box office for its premiere in HBO Max, it is believed that you will make very generous profits. In fact, in Europe, where it was released first, it has done very well and outperformed other premieres of Warner Bros. as Tenet – 83%. Although Disney-Marvel continues to dominate the global box office, no time to die – 83% and Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% will be the real obstacles to overcome.

