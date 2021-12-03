The awards season is beginning with its first steps and the nominees for the Critic ‘s Choice Awards are finally revealed, an important gala at which the members of the Broadcast Film Critics Association in the United States decide. In the extensive list we find several well-known titles and stars, which could also stand out in the other installments throughout the season. Read on for all the details.

Do not miss: Warner Bros. Announces Re-Releasing Dune in IMAX Format

Scheduled for January 9, 2022, the Critic ‘s Choice Awards intend to celebrate the best of Hollywood seen in 2021, adding to the list several of the most renowned films at the box office and others that have also done very well. in streaming. It’s no surprise that Duna – 75% is at the top of the list with ten nominations, since Denis Villeneuve’s tape hit the billboards last October to become one of the most talked about. The Canadian sci-fi adaptation shines in the categories for Best Picture, Best Direction, Best Editing and many more.

Another one that stands out in the compendium is Belfast – 89% by Kenneth Branagh, a semi-autobiographical account by the director himself about the childhood of a boy in the tumultuous 1960s in the capital of Northern Ireland. Although it had some mixed reviews, we will find it in the categories for Best Film, Best Direction, Best Original Screenplay and others. After a few stumbles next to The Walt Disney Studios, Kenneth returns with a tape much more endearing than other recent works.

We invite you to read: REVIEW | The Soho Mystery: A Waste of Style, And Anya Taylor-Joy?

TO Dune already Belfast They are also joined by CODA: Signs of the heart – 93%, the remake of La Familia Belier that was very well received by critics and the public and that surely we will not only see it stand out in the Critic ‘s Choice Awards, but also in other awards throughout the season. CODA actors are frequently featured on the shortlist and it is highly likely that one of them will take home the coveted award of the night.

Other notable films on the list are The Soho Mystery – 89%, Tick, Tick … Boom! – 93%, Spencer – 90% and Rey Richard: a winning family – 88%. You can read the full list of nominees below.

Best film

Being the Ricardos

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King richard

Last Night In Soho

Licorice Pizza

Spencer

The Power of The Dog

Tick, Tick … Boom!

Best Direction

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley

Jane Campion – The Power of The Dog

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Tick, Tick … Boom!

Pablo Larraín – Spencer

Rebecca Hall – Passing

Reinaldo Marcus Green – King Richard

Siân Heder – CODA

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Best actress

Emilia Jones – CODA

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Best Actor

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick … Boom!

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of The Dog

Nicolas Cage – Pig

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Will Smith – King Richard

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Marlee Matlin – CODA

Ruth Negga – Passing

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Jason Isaacs – Mass

Robin de Jesus – Tick, Tick … Boom!

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Best Cast

Belfast

CODA

Don’t look up

King richard

The Harder They Fall

Best Animated Performance

Abbi Jacobson – The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Sylvester Stallone – The Suicide Squad

Stephanie Beatriz – Charm

Jacob Tremblay as Luca

John Leguizamo – Charm

Best Original Screenplay

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Edgar Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns – Last Night In Soho

Fran Kranz – Mass

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Zach Baylin – King Richard

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jane Campion – The Power of The Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Rebecca Hall – Passing

Siân Heder – CODA

Steven Levenson – Tick, Tick … Boom!

Best Editing

Andrew Weisblum and Myron I. Kerstein – Tick, Tick … Boom!

Joe Walker – Dune

Pamela Martin – King Richard

Paul Machliss – Last Night In Soho

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast

Best Production Design

Adam Stockhausen – The French Dispatch

Guy Hendrix Dyas – Spencer

Marcus Rowland – Last Night In Soho

Patrice Vermette – Dune

Tamara Deverell – Nightmare Alley

Best Costume

Bob Morgan and Jacqueline West – Dune

Jacqueline Durran as Spencer

Janty Yates – House Of Gucci

Jenny Beavan – Cruella

Odile Dicks-Mireaux – Last Night In Soho

Best Makeup

Being the ricardos

Cruella

Dune

House of gucci

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Best music

Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Jonny Greenwood – Spencer

Jonny Greenwood – The Power Of The Dog

Steven Price – Last Night In Soho

Best song

Be Alive sung by Beyonce from King Richard

No Time to Die sung by Billie Eilish from No Time To Die

Beyond the Shore sung by Emilia Jones from CODA

Down to Joy by Van Morrison from Belfast

Every Letter from Cyrano

Best Photography

Andrew Droz Palermo – The Green Knight

Ari Wegner – The Power Of The Dog

Claire Mathon – Spencer

Greig Fraser – Dune

Janusz Kamiński – West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Eternals

Free guy

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

The Suicide Squad

Best Independent Film

CODA

Mass

Pig

Shiva baby

Spencer

Best Documentary

Flee

Summer of soul

The Rescue

The Sparks Brothers

Val

Best Foreign Language Film

To hero

Drive My Car

Flee

Titane

The Worst Person in the World

Best Animated Film

Charm

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and The Last Dragon

Best Horror Movie

A Quiet Place Part II

Fear street

Last Night In Soho

Malignant

The Night House

Best Action Movie

No Time To Die

Nobody

The Harder They Fall

The Suicide Squad

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Best Musical or Comedy Film

Cyrano

Free guy

In The Heights

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West side story

Best First Film

Rebecca Hall – Passing

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Tick, Tick … Boom!

Fran Kranz – Mass

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Michael Sarnoski – Pig

Best Specialists

Black widow

Dune

No Time To Die

Nobody

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Best Short Film

Blush

Far from the tree

Ninth

Robin robin

Us again

You may also be interested in: Eugenio Derbez: it is for crimes like Octavio Ocaña that I did not return to Mexico