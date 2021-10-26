It’s official: we will return from the hand of Denis Villeneuve to the planet of Arrakis. Legendary Studios and Warner Bros. have officially greenlit a sequel to Duna – 75%. After a very successful first weekend, it has been decided to approve a film that will adapt the next half of Frank Herbert’s novel and will conclude the story about young Paul Atreides and the Fremen.

Through social networks, Legendary, the producer that owns the film rights to the book, thanked the followers for supporting Duna – 75% and confirmed that Dune: Part Two It will hit theaters in October 2023, according to reports from Deadline. This is quite a long time for the director Denis Villeneuve reunite its stellar cast again and prepare the spectacular sequel that, if we let ourselves be carried away by the original material, will have much more to offer to those who were fascinated by the first part.

The news of the green light for the second part comes after a worldwide grossing of US $ 223 million and external reports that the film captured the attention of HBO Max subscribers in the United States, where it premiered simultaneously. This confirmation will surely put the director’s followers in a good mood, who were delighted by the way he brought the science fiction classic to the screen.

If you already had the opportunity to see the film, Duna – 75% end with Paul (Timothée Chalamet) being rescued by the Fremen, a group led by Stilgar (Javier Bardem). After killing Jamis, one of the natives, in combat, they set out for the sietch, the lairs where this population lives in the middle of the desert. It is also at that moment that he meets Chani, a young woman with whom he has been dreaming and having visions and who is played by Zendaya.

Upon Dune: Part 2, Villneuve had explained that it would be Chani who would have more prominence. If we allow ourselves to be carried away by the novel, it is most likely that she is the guide that introduces the young duke to the culture of his people. The director had also revealed that, if approved, it would be ready to shoot as soon as possible in 2022, which appears to have been confirmed by the release date for fall 2023.

As you know, the director asked his producers for the opportunity to divide the novel into two parts to do more justice to the complicated original material. He then fought to get enough budget to shoot the desert scenes on location and give better visual fidelity. Both decisions have paid off and will likely do so even more in two years when the sequel can be released exclusively in theaters.

Meanwhile, Dune – 75% still have a chance to surprise in its run in theaters before it hits HBO Max Latin America in 35 days. Will the film be able to sustain itself on the billboard in the face of the expected premieres that will arrive in the following weeks? Only time will tell, but for now it’s comforting to know that regardless, the studios decided to support Villeneuve’s plans.

