Dune – 75% has reached theaters, and in the United States also to HBO Max. Fans of the book or previous adaptations are already enjoying this epic sci-fi adventure, and some celebrities have expressed their opinion on the work done by Denis Villeneuve. One of America’s most popular writers, Stephen King, has also joined those who share his views on Dune.

The film tells the story of Paul Atreides, son of Duke Leto Atreides, who must face a conspiracy against his family on the desert planet of Arrakis, where the empire extracts a spice that is very necessary for the operation of the system. Dune features an all-star cast, consisting of Timothée Chalamet as Paul, Zendaya as Chani, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, and David Dastmalchian as Piter De Vries.

What most surprised Stephen KingAs we can read in his tweet, is that the visual effects are incredible, and the fact that humanity can do that kind of thing and not achieve world peace, is something that he cannot believe. Here is his tweet so you can see for yourself:

I watched it with my wife this afternoon. Really long but really good. Hard to believe we can do all these amazing special effects and still not achieve world peace. https://t.co/langJ7mkai – Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 25, 2021

The writer is famous for books like That, The Stand or Carrie, but also for the many film and television adaptations that have been made of his work. Among the most recent, the feature films It (That) – 85%, Gerald’s Game – 90%, Cursed Graveyard – 82% and Doctor Sleep – 79%; and the series The Mist, The Stand – 80% and Chapelwaite – 54%, among others. He is also known for being an active user of Twitter, where he used to criticize former President Donald Trump and share his recommendations on pop culture, especially film and television.

Dune It is based on the homonymous novel by Frank Herbert, which was first tried to be adapted in the 1970s by Alejandro Jodorowsky, a Chilean filmmaker who had a very great ambition. According to the documentary Jodorowsky’s Dune – 100%, the film would last more than ten hours and would require visual effects that were almost impossible in its day. Nowadays, thanks to computer generated effects (CGI), great literary works such as The Lord of the Rings have been able to be adapted.

Dune, de Villeneuve, was precisely praised by Christopher Nolan, who is also considered a director who makes excellent use of practical effects with CGI. These were his words for The Director’s Cut (via IndieWire):

It is one of the smoothest combinations of live action photography and CGI that I have ever seen. It’s very, very compelling at all times. Your entire team did an amazing job. I think this movie will introduce Dune to a new generation of fans who have never read the book or will encourage fans to read the book. I think it’s an amazing job. I have had the luxury of seeing it a couple of times and every time I see it I discover new things, new details in the world.

Dune is a science fiction classic, and before Villeneuve’s film he had his first film under the direction of David Lynch, but the result was so regrettable that he himself has denied the entire life of the project, of which he had no interference in the editing room. Right now we do not know if we will see more than Dune in the future, but the viewership numbers on HBO Max could be decisive, along with the box office box office that is not too bad.

