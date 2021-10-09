In Mexico there are still a couple of weeks to go before Duna – 80% by Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049 – 88%, Arrival – 94%), but in some parts of the world they have already had the opportunity to see the long-awaited blockbuster starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya after passing through some festivals such as the Venice Film Festival and the comments have been quite good. To tell the truth, the great expectations for this title lie above all in the fact that it has been a difficult story to adapt to the big screen.

In 1984 David Lynch managed to bring this unique science fiction story to the big screen for the first time, however, both the critics and the public reception were not the best. By 2000 a miniseries would arrive that would also go unnoticed. But what does it take for a story as big as this to be produced and brought to theaters? This is not really clear yet.

In the 1970s the first attempt was made to adapt Frank Herbert’s novel, and it would have been something he would continue to talk about for years. Come on, the project failed to materialize and all this time it has remained a topic of conversation. This first version of Dune would be directed by the controversial Chilean filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky, and knowing his career in films such as El Topo – 77%, Santa Sangre – 85% or Fando and Liz in which he navigates between fantasy and the experimental, it is clear where he would have gone Dune.

In 2013, a documentary about it directed by Frank Pavich, Jodorowsky’s Dune, was released – 98%, where it was shown that Jodorowsky already had everything ready to start filming: from storyboards and literary scripts, musicalizer, art, to a cast that would have been unforgettable where Mick Jagger and Salvador Dalí were involved. In fact, Jodorowsky was also targeting an actress who is part of Villeneuve’s version: Charlotte Rampling.

During an interview conducted in 2014 by Indie Wire, it was Pavich himself who recalled the passage of the actress through the office of the artist and psychomago, who wanted her for the role of Lady Jessica (who is now played by Rebecca Ferguson). But according to the documentary filmmaker, the actress turned down the role because of an unpleasant scene described in the script.

To insult Duke Leto, David Carradine, Rabban the Beast makes his army drop their pants in front of the palace and shit. So there was going to be a scene with 2,000 extras defecating at the same time. So there is Charlotte Rampling, who agrees to meet with Jodo, they give her the script, she reads it and says, ‘I can’t be in a movie where there are 2,000 extras defecating on screen! I need to be in a movie that people really want to see! Who the hell is going to see this movie? ‘ Jodo said: ‘It was a huge disappointment for me. A big disappointment’.

These types of scenes are not at all strange for a Jodorowsky work, but it is those same kinds of details that have caused his tapes to be censored in some countries, so somehow Rampling was right to worry about who could see the tape, especially if his career was on the rise. Finally, the Summer Things star – 100% yes was part of Dune, but even its most modern version and perhaps more digestible for the general public; only now he’s in charge of the role of Gaius Helen Mohiam.