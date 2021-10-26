From start to finish, Duna – 75% make it clear that there is more to see from the sands of the hostile planet of Arrakis. The film opens with the subtitle “Part I” and ends with Chani, Zendaya’s character, saying “this is just the beginning” before cutting off a Fremen riding the ferocious sandworms that rule this world. The second part appeared to be at risk, but the most recent reports indicate that confirmation that it will happen is imminent.

According to Variety, although Warner Bros has remained optimistic about making the second part of Dune Regardless of the box office results of the pandemic, an official announcement remains to be made. This, explains the medium, responds to the fact that this study is one of two that financed the project and who truly owns the rights is Legendary, it would be this production company that has the last word to give the film the green light.

According to what they have heard, although there is a lot of willingness to do a second part, those who say that the announcement is yet to come do not know if there is already a script that has been revised or if there is already a budget. On the other hand, a concern that could be a pending negotiation item is to ensure that the second installment does have an exclusive theatrical release unlike what happened with the first in the United States when it arrived at HBO Max simultaneously.

Denis Villeneuve has explained that, if everything is proven, he would be ready to return to the set in 2022 with the cast. This more or less would give us a year and a half of waiting to see the second part at the end of 2023 if everything went smoothly. By then, and given the excellent response that the film has had, perhaps the health situation would be kinder so that both studios could recover all the money they invested and perhaps a good profit.

On her first weekend, Duna – 75% became the highest-grossing simultaneous release for Warner Bros since the pandemic began. The collection of more than US $ 223 million worldwide in just its first weekend is a great sign and it is also a great sign that, according to independent metrics, it has also conquered in the US version of HBO Max by grabbing the attention of your subscribers. The public is there both in streaming and in the rooms.

As for the story, there could be nothing more anticlimactic than letting the story end unfinished when the protagonist was barely presented with the possibility of recovering his rule over the planet and knowing in depth the culture and society of the Fremen. The adaptation was quite faithful to the novel and, if that indicates anything, it is that the second part has more potential to be a cinematographic show that the public does not want to miss.

Dune It still faces another hurdle: the cascade of late-year blockbusters that could threaten its run in theaters. The installments of popular sagas such as Ghostbusters: Afterlife – 90%, Eternals – 75%, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and Spider-Man: No Road Home could put a foot in your collection, so it is not surprising that Legendary wants to be a little more cautious. In any case, it is likely that the year will not end without first knowing whether or not the second part will be done.

