Dune – 75% is on everyone’s lips and Warner Bros. is pleased. Denis Villeneuve’s latest film hit theaters and streaming on October 21 and audiences are only raving about the adventure in the Arrakis desert. The scope of Dune It’s so big that it already had good numbers at the box office during its opening weekend and has even done quite well on HBO Max, better than Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Originally planned for December 2020, Dune was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, lengthening the wait for fans and putting the chances of a sequel at risk. Warner Bros. had to think hard about the fate of its blockbuster, so it didn’t take long to choose a simultaneous theatrical release and HBO Max. Although the above did not please Denis Villeneuve at first, it seems that Dune It has exceeded expectations and has risen above a very significant success on the platform.

We know that Warner never shares HBO Max hard data, and that no platform really does so unless it has some success in its hands; with Dune it is clear that things worked out well. According to Samba TV, a company that is partly dedicated to analyzing and revealing the data of customers who use its streaming software, Dune has managed to narrowly outnumber Zack Snyder’s Justice League during his early days on HBO Max. Additionally, Variety contends that the sci-fi adventure has brought 1.8 million new subscribers to the service, up from the 1.7 million achieved by the Snyder cut at the time.

Although Dune was unable to surpass the 2.6 million subscribers achieved by Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%, the 2.8 million from The Suicide Squad – 91% or Mortal Kombat’s 3.8 million – 74%, it did beat all of these titles in theaters, so it’s still a much more successful movie for Warner Bros. Dune has raised a total of $ 223 million at the global box office, an encouraging figure but not enough for the studio’s aspirations. It is very important that the money continues to flow at the box office if fans want to see a sequel in the future.

Warner Bros. is taking its time to authorize the continuation of Dune, a situation that fills fans with anxiety. Fortunately, the comments about the film are positive enough to build trust among the public; remember that the story presented in the novels is vast and great, so several films will be necessary if we want to know it in its entirety. At the moment people can already enjoy Dune in theaters and streaming. Here is the official synopsis of the film.

Arrakis, the desert planet, fiefdom of the Harkonnen family for generations, remains in the hands of the House of Atreides after the emperor cedes to it the exploitation of the reserves of spice, one of the most valuable raw materials of the galaxy and also a drug capable of amplifying consciousness and extending life. Duke Leto, Lady Jessica and their son, Paul Atreides, arrive on the planet hoping to regain the renown of their home, but will soon find themselves embroiled in a web of betrayals and deceptions that will lead them to question their trust between his closest friends

