‘Dune’ has just landed in the US after touring the European billboards for a month. Denis Villeneuve’s film surpassed initial expectations, grossing $ 40 million at the US box office between Friday and Sunday. Warner Bros. has released it at the same time in theaters and HBO Max, as it has done with all its 2021 titles, and although it has been the best theatrical release of the distributor this year, there have also been many viewers who have preferred to see it in their houses.

According to data from Samba TV published in Variety, The film starring Timothée Chalamet has been seen in 1.9 million US households between Thursday (the day it arrived on the platform) and Sunday. It thus surpasses ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ (1.8 million) and ‘En el Barrio’ (0.7 million), titles that also premiered on Thursday.

Even so ‘Dune’ has not reached the figures of ‘The Suicide Squad’ (2.8 million), also released on Thursday, nor those of ‘Mortal Kombat’ (3.8 million, the best premiere of all in the service ), ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ (2.2 million) and ‘Space Jam: Una Nueva Era’ (2.1 million), three titles that were released on Friday, with which they reached better figures with one day less.

It must be taken into account that the SambaTV data are statistics based on information provided by cable television services and technologies available in Smart TVs, so do not take into account users who consume HBO Max on computers or other devices.

And the sequel?

Right now ‘Dune’ has raised $ 223.2 million worldwide, which coupled with its seemingly good debut on HBO Max makes us wonder: Why hasn’t the sequel been announced yet? It is not known. According to Variety, the news is close to being made public. But not only does it depend on Warner Bros., who have already dropped that they are happy with the film and its result, but it is Legendary Pictures, the production company to which the rights of the saga belong, which has to take the definitive step. .

After a month on the billboards in many countries, we will have to see how it continues its journey in the US after its good premiere. In the context of the pandemic, it is highly unlikely that it will raise enough at the box office to be profitable: it cost 300 million plus marketing and distribution expenses. However, WarnerMedia has used it as a claim to gain subscribers on HBO Max and compensated the production company and team with huge monetary bonuses, so everyone is happy. ‘Dune: Part 2’ is a fact, it just has to be made public.