It was through their respective Instagram accounts where the daughters of Don Armando Terrazas, Vicky and Marisol announced that the family legacy of more than 40 years called: “Horoscopos de Durango” was disintegrating.

And it is that the fixation of the famous Duranguense group dates back to 1975, and it was Armando Terrazas who opted for one of the most important genres on both sides of the northern border of Mexico.

They were several years of success, but at some point the creator realized that it was time to give way to the new generations, so his daughters, Marisol and Vicky entered as main voices.

Among the songs of the famous group are themes such as: “Don’t leave me with the desire”, “We get used to it” and “Bad girls”.

Although versions of a separation or family problem began to circulate, one of them, Vicky Terrazas, was in charge of making the truth of the separation known.

“A very good opportunity came to Marisol that she could not refuse,” the brunette told Azucena Cierco on the program “Al Rojo Vivo”, and admitted that she supports her sister in her decision to pursue a solo career.

“My mentality is always that if you get an opportunity to progress, to grow, then take it. Never feel tied, you should not be forced.”

But she admitted that this decision has been very difficult for both of them, but she knows that it is about overcoming and not because of some family breakdown or misunderstanding between them.

“The news was very hard for me because I thought that (the band) was going to last forever. (…) But ‘one proposes and God disposes’ and Marisol decided to continue on her way alone and I give her my blessing and support in everything you want to do. ”

And it is that the sisters have been very close and this separation brought one of the most painful episodes and it was when both were in prison.

It marks 9 years since the arrest of the singers of Horoscopos de Durango

It was on November 12, 2012 when it was revealed that the terrazas sisters had been arrested the day before in the middle of Jaripeo in Florida, for insulting the authority with high-sounding words, the security elements.

And it is that through the web some videos began to circulate where you hear how the singers challenged the authorities to arrest them, and before throwing the microphone, Marisol Terrazas announced that for her audience she would go to prison.

It all started when, moments before the presentation, there had been a fight between allegedly drunk men and instead of calming those present, Marisol began to verbally attack the security elements.

It was later revealed that the sisters had been released on bail, and they held a press conference outside their lawyers’ offices.

“There are several things that you do not know and that later you will find out,” said Vicky, because with a tired face they just said that they are happy to be out of jail.

According to the singer’s lawyer, the Okeechobee County Prosecutor’s Office had until December 12 of that same year to investigate, collect evidence and speak with witnesses so that the charges could be formally presented to them in court.

