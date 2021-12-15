One thing is clear: a single player is not going to win the ring. As good as it is. On Stephen Curry’s night, Kevin Durant put on another spectacular display in a game in which he played up to 48 minutes and rested 5. The overtime made a difference for the forward, who is pulling only the car of some Netswho continue to add victories based on the checkbook of their star, a man of immeasurable quality who does nothing more than concatenate one good performance after another. Durant remains one of the best players in the competition at 33 years old, and he continues to show what a tremendous basketball is as the time to make history alone is running out. He couldn’t win in the Thunder, something he did in those Warriors that changed history. And, for now, amid the coronavirus and the conglomeration of stars in Brooklyn, he has not been able to do it in the Nets. Where, who was going to say, is more alone than ever.

The Nets won before their public a very tight game (131-129), in overtime and with Durant dressed in the hero cape. No longer out of necessity and because of the bad game of James Harden or the absence of Kyrie Irving: the bodyguard and his big beard have entered, like many others, in the health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus. There is also LaMarcus Aldrige, Bruce Brown and someone else. A scourge that is beginning to become excessively fattened with the best League in the world, which can turn the tables again towards last year’s type of calendar (susceptible to changes) and leave behind the fixed dates that are ceasing to be so. And, among all this, the teams begin to resent and to lose matches that they would not lose in normal situations. That hasn’t started with the Nets, who, of course, have Durant healthy.

The forward, already a total player who is not worth cataloging in a specific position, did everything: 34 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, with 12 of 29 in field goals and 2 of 8 in triples. His disappearance in the fourth quarter (0 of 5 on pitch) caused the Raptors to take a toll on the questioned Nets defense and score 44 points to force overtime in a way that was as unexpected as it was deserved. In it, Durant stopped priming with the triple and made sure to score 6 more points (with 3 of 6 in shots, all of two). Fred VanVleet scored a triple with 5 seconds to go that left Nick Nurse’s team to a single point (130-129)But Patty Mills missed the second pitch from the staff and Scottie Barnes was forced to throw desperately after the rebound with no luck. And victory, another one, for the Nets.

There are few adjectives to define Durant, not very well accompanied except for Mills himself, who has come to the Nets like May water: 30 points with 7 of 14 in triples. Also, 17, with 10 rebounds, by Kessler Edwards, 10 + 13 for David Duke Jr., 16 for Nic Claxton and 13 + 5 + 6 for Blake Griffin. A second unit that Steve Nash does not use too much but to which he has been forced to give way after the avalanche of casualties he suffers. And on the Raptors (13-15, eleventh East), by the way, 23 for Barnes, 25 for Pascal Siakam, 31 for VanVleet and 25 for Gary Trent Jr., with a game that they came very close to winning. but the one in which they gave up due to Durant’s grace, who doesn’t care to play alone.

The Nets are 20-8, add their third consecutive victory and are leaders of the Eastern Conference. But they are squeezing the most out of a Kevin Durant who plays almost 37 minutes a night at 33 years old and is close to the 30 points, at 8 rebounds and at 7 assists per night. But he assumes too much in the face of casualties, he has not had the support of Harden when the guard has played by his side and he continues to strive to attract a Kyrie Irving who is still missing in action, despite the optimism that has been generated around the entity on its possible return. For the moment, Durant is still delighting us with the basketball of a generational, historical, extraordinary and unrepeatable player. With an ease to make a mansalva of points that has not been seen before and who does not mind playing alone in the face of danger. Of course, let’s see how long this lasts. The batteries are exhausted. Also Durant’s. Of course, until that time comes, it’s time to enjoy.