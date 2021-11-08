11/08/2021 at 05:06 CET

.

Forward Kevin Durant scored 31 points, guard James Harden added 16 of his 28 goals in the fourth quarter and The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Toronto Raptors 103-116 at home on Sunday.

The victory was the fifth in a row for the Nets (7-3), who also had the support of center Blake Griffin with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds.

While Australian point guard Patty Mills scored 13 points that helped the Nets triumph in what was the New York team’s first trip to Toronto under the direction of Canadian coach Steve Nash.

Harden narrowly missed his second straight triple-double, finishing with 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Durant reached 20 points for the 10th straight game, extending both his career-best streak to start a season like the Nets; game record of 20 points at the start of a season.

The star forward was playing in Toronto for the first time since he ruptured his left Achilles tendon while competing with the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

The 11-time All-Star made 11 of 18 shots from the field, with 3 of 6 from outside the perimeter, and 6 of 6 at the free throw line. He had seven rebounds and seven assists.

Guard Fred VanVleet scored 21 points, English forward OG Anunoby reached 16 and guard-forward Gary Trent Jr. scored 15 points as the best scorers for the Raptors, who have lost two in a row after winning the previous five.

Raptors’ Cameroonian power forward Pascal Siakam, made his first start of the season after missing the first 10 games due to surgery on his left shoulder. Siakam scored 15 points in 25 minutes after making 5 of 12 shots from the field.

The Raptors went into halftime with a partial lead of 60-53, but the Nets started the third with a 9-0 run that changed the scoring and game history.