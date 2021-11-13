From 5-1 to 7-6, things have seriously cooled down at the New York Knicks. In Charlotte (104-96) they lost an optimal opportunity to set course. And the worst thing is that, once again, their headlines made the news again … and not for the better. After a brilliant first quarter (18-34 with 17 points and 4 triples from Kemba Walker in the return to what was his home), the first unit sank again in the third quarter, when they conceded a 22-5 run that it basically ended up being key. That unit (Kemba-Fournier-Barrett-Randle-Robinson) has the worst defensive rating in history and its minutes are settled with -78, the worst figure for a five-player unit in the entire NBA.

After a low-key first half, the second was an exciting exchange with many spectacular plays. Knicks substitutes came back again (Burks, Rose, Quickley …) but the return of the entire first unit was later fatal. Barrett has hit a tremendous pothole (2 points, 1/9 this time), Kemba finished with 26 points (only 9 after the first quarter), Randle with a poor 10 + 8 + 5 with a 5/16 shooting … A Very poor balance against a Hornets who regain their pulse (7-7) after five consecutive defeats, almost all on the road to the West. There are now two wins, this one driven by Hayward (22 + 5 + 7) a spectacular Bridges (24 + 4 + 4) and the engine of LaMelo Ball (12 points, 17 rebounds, 9 assists, 5 steals). In addition, Rozier had 18 points and 12 with four triples.

NO PELICANS 112-BROOKLYN NETS 120

Much better things are going to the neighbor of New York, which started worse than the Knicks but is already ahead (9-4 by 7-6) after adding his seventh victory in eight games. The nets suffered more than necessary in New Orleans (112-120 final), but they beat those Pelicans who are still a lost soul, without Brandon Ingram or Zion Williamson: nine losses in a row and 1-12 already, 0-6 on their track. Still, it was close, even after the Nets took a 21-point lead in the third quarter (69-90). The locals reacted and were ahead (104-101) four and a half minutes from the end. On the next possession, Bruce Brown hit a 3-pointer on the horn and then Kevin Durant opened the gap for a sealed win with a 3-pointer by James Harden with 29 seconds remaining. Great game from the point guard: 39 points, 12 assists… and, of course, from Durant: 28 + 7 + 8 with 11/17 shooting. In addition, Joe Harris scored six 3-pointers (6/8) for 24 points. In the Pelicans, 20 points and 12 rebounds from Valanciunas, 17 + 6 from Temples and 14 with 6 assists from Graham. Follow the nightmare in Louisiana.

DENVER NUGGETS 105-ATLANTA HAWKS 96

Another team called to be in the noble zone of the East was Atlanta Hawks, but its deployment is being very disappointing.: defeat in Denver (106-94), the sixth in a row, no less. And the fourth consecutive victory for the Nuggets, who without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr cling to their defense: nine games with the rival below 100 points, 8-1 balance in them. In total, 8-4 for the Nuggets and a terrible 4-9 for the Hawks.

Aaron Gordon chased Trae Young around the court and also added 23 points. AND Nikola Jokic, after his suspension game, finished with 22 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists. But one of the keys is in the reform of the rotation of Michael Malone, whose bench is more productive thrown by PJ Dozier and rookie Bones Hyland, key with 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Facundo Campazzo did not play, increasingly outside of that photograph. In the Hawks, terrible 5/20 in triples and good effort from Trae (30 + 5 + 9) and John Collins (26 + 9). But nothing at all from Hunter, Huerter, Bogdanovic, Gallinari… too many players at a very poor level.

