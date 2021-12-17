12/17/2021 at 06:34 CET

With only nine players available, the Nets defeated the 76ers 114-105 and they consolidate their position as leaders of the Eastern Conference in a game in which Kevin Durant once again demonstrated his ability to lead and bring order to the Brooklyn team at key moments. Durant finished the game as the leading scorer and on the verge of a new triple-double with 34 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists and 1 block. KD only made 2 triples (of 3 attempts) but the last one, taken 1.46 minutes from the end of the game when the score reflected a tie at 103-103, was essential for the Nets victory. Durant scored the triple and also an additional free throw when receiving a personal from his defender, Tobias Harris, which turned KD’s shot into a 4-point play that separated the Brooklyn team at 107-103. The 76ers could not recover and allowed the Nets to claim their fourth consecutive victory. Joel Embiid, the center of the 76ers, had a total of 32 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 1 steal while his teammate Seth Curry posted 29 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal on his locker.

The Nets were already victorious on Tuesday against the Raptors with the same bench depleted by casualties, with the absence of basic players in the scheme of Steve Nash, the Brooklyn coach, such as James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre ‘Bembry in addition to four Bookings. And as Durant himself explained, perhaps the 76ers came to Brooklyn confident that the game would be easy due to the numerous absences among the locals.

Opening hit to the 76ers

“It seems they came too relaxed seeing that we only had 9 players. So we hit them in the mouth from the beginning,” KD summed up as soon as the game ended. Indeed, the 76ers showed some laziness in the first part of the game. After some exchanges of initial blows in which for 2 minutes no one missed a basket, and the Philadelphia team scored the three consecutive triples they threw, the scoreboard began to tip towards the locals. Going 17-15 after 5 minutes into the game, Nash called for a timeout and reoriented his players. Center Blake Griffin increased his defensive pressure on Embiid which allowed for better marks on the outside men, especially on Curry. Three minutes later, the Nets had made a run of 11-4 and had moved away 11 points on the scoreboard, 28-17, a margin that increased to 14, 39-25, at the end of the first quarter. By then Durant already had 10 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists under his belt, more points than Embiid (4 points) and Curry (5) combined.

In the second quarter, the Nets continued to increase their lead against a 76ers who did not end up adjusting their defense or moving the ball well in attack. Even so, Embiid scored 10 points in the period but his effort was not enough so that when the break came the advantage of Brooklyn’s team was 18 points, 66-48.

The 76ers are intoned in the second half

After halftime, the 76ers took the game more seriously. Curry and Embiid began to work better in attack and during the first four minutes of the third quarter they were responsible in equal parts for 14 of the 16 points that the Philadelphia team made. In those 4 minutes, the 76ers had a 5-17 run that cut the Nets’ lead to 8 points, 71-63. The 76ers’ recovery would have been quicker had it not been for Durant’s 6 consecutive points in that quarter, which ended with a 85-79 on the scoreboard.

In the last 12 minutes of the game, the 76ers’ pressure caused a succession of errors in the Nets, including 5 turnovers, which allowed the Philadelphia team to draw twice, first 101-101 and then 103-103. On both occasions, Durant assumed the responsibility of putting order to his team and giving peace of mind in the final moments with a triple plus a free throw that put a 4-point lead on the scoreboard in favor of Brooklyn. Neither Curry nor Embiid could withstand the onslaught of KD which allowed the Nets to extend their lead to 9 points with the final result of 114-105.