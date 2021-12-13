12/13/2021 at 07:13 CET

The Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant had an explosive night scoring 51 points in the victory this Sunday against the Detroit Pistons and at the same time the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers accumulated important victories on the day. Durant, who had his seventh career game scoring 50 points or more in the absence of James Harden, took charge of Detroit – the last seed in the Eastern Conference – and helps secure the Nets at the top of the East, with record of 19 wins and 8 losses.

Closely following the Nets are the Milwaukee bucks, current NBA champions, and this Sunday they did not miss the opportunity to get a 112-97 win over the Knicks. Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined to secure victory and remain second in the Eastern conference with 18 wins and 10 losses. Antetokounmpo with his first triple-double of the season added 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, while Middleton scored 24 points and collected 8 rebounds.

The San antonio spurs, from the hand of the Austrian Jakob Pöltl, reported 112-97 for the New Orleans Pelicans. Pöltl signed a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds. The Spurs (10-16) are ranked 12th in the West, while New Orleans is last (8-21). In this duel, the Spanish Guillermo ‘Willy’ Hernangomez, in 15 minutes he was on the court for the Pelicans, scored 10 points and captured 9 rebounds.

In the last matches on Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves broke a five-game losing streak in a row at win 112-108 over Portland Trail Blazers. What’s more, Los angeles lakers, with 30 points from LeBron James, defeated the Orlando Magic 106-94. The win keeps the Lakers in the sixth box in the Western Conference, while Orlando’s setback places it 14th in the East.