The Brooklyn Nets played and beat the Minnesota Timberwolves last night (107-101) in the last game of preparation for the new season. It was the last friendly match and the first with Kyrie Irving removed from the team dynamics. The franchise decided on Tuesday, given that the player had no intention of getting vaccinated and that he was going to miss more than half of the games of the course. Health regulations prevent him from playing or training in the New York (Nets and Knicks) and San Francisco (Warriors) pavilions right now without the vaccine. Irving tried to explain himself yesterday through Instagram, saying that his decision had to do not with a scientific question, but a social one: “This is my life. I can do whatever I want with my body, but you are telling me what to do with my body. Well, that has a lot to do with what is happening in this world. Right now I am into something that is bigger than basketball. I stand by what I believe in, as simple as that. It’s not about being anti-vaccination or being on one side or the other, it’s about being really true to what makes me feel good. If you are going to demonize me for having more questions and taking more time to decide about my life, well … No one is going to silence my voice “.

Not long ago, when there was still hope that the base would be vaccinated, there was talk of the influence of Kevin Durant to convince him. The forward is one of his best friends and the arrival of both to the Nets two years ago was agreed by both, so that if one had not gone, for whatever reason, the other is likely not either. The days have passed and If it is true that Durant had any chance to change Irving’s mind, it clearly has not worked. Until last night no one had heard the forward comment on the issue, but after the game he spoke to the media, which obviously asked him about it. The word that can best define Durant’s state of affairs in all of this is resignation. In his words there is no hope that they can count on him soon and he already has his mind set on achieving the objectives of the season without the point guard. Although you know very well that this complicates things a lot for them:

“What am I going to do, go crazy? You won’t make him change his mindSo let’s let you find out what you need to do, and let the team find out what you need. I haven’t spoken to him since Tuesday. When you lose someone like Kyrie, it’s hard to figure out on the fly where you’re going to get everything he produces. This is not the ideal situation to start the season, but it is out of our control. I wish I had Kyrie by my side and none of this ever happened, but this is the situation we’re in. It’s up to me to focus to do my job. “

About the same time Durant was speaking, the journalist Shams Charania once again assured that right now there is no sign that Kyrie is going to change his mind and he remembered the money that is being played: “There are 16 million dollars that he would lose this season, to which should be added the figure of 185 million from his contract extension. We are talking about losing about 200 million dollars“You have to be very sure to give up such an amount of money.”The financial consequences I know. Do you think I want to lose money, that I really want to give up my dream of pursuing the title, that I really just want to quit my job? “, Kyrie explained yesterday. An NBA star who, for now, we are not going to see play throughout the season.