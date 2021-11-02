Dustin May was the fifth-place winner in the Los Angeles Dodges’ rotation for 2021. Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Trevor Bauer and Julio Urías were the names seeded to make the top four.

In fifth place, the fight festered between Dustin, Tony Gonsolin, Jimmy Nelson and David Price. The “Payasito”, as the young pitcher is known for his untraditional look, took the cat to the water and on April 5 made the first start of his career as the absolute owner of a position in the rotation.

Very good news for the #Dodgers closing the season. In addition to the offensive awakening of Mookie, Codi and Will’s HR of pure power, the highlight of the night was Dustin’s confirmatory performance! One night his fastball didn’t hit 99 mph,… pic.twitter.com/ZC3IHHrgvm – Jesus Fernandez 🇨🇺⚾️ (@ jesusLCA2017) March 31, 2021

Six innings later his rivals on duty, Oakland Athletics, had only managed to connect two hits and took home eight strikeouts with two walks against. 85 pitches with no runs allowed was the end result of the first of five starts in 2021.

Star pitcher Dustin May will undergo Tommy John surgery to fix a tendon tear in his right elbow. The surgery will be performed on May 11 by specialist Neal ElAttrache. @LosDodgers #SomosDeporteVen pic.twitter.com/pvn3QKA6R3 – We are Sport (@SomosDeporteVEN) May 4, 2021

On May 1, against the Milwaukee Brewers, Dustin May threw his last pitching of the season. In the second with two outs and after allowing a home run to Mexican Luis Urías, he was withdrawn from the game. Billy Mackinney, who a few days later would be the last batter faced. A 94 mph sinker was the trigger that made him look to the sky first and then to the bench for help.

Successfully! 👍 Dustin May underwent ‘Tommy John’ surgery this morning to repair his pitching arm elbow. The @Dodgers opener procedure was performed by renowned Dr. Neal ElAttrache. # Team643 pic.twitter.com/m3xpKv5xRK – 6-4-3 (@ 643Network) May 12, 2021

In a few hours, what would be the first of many bad news of the season for the Dodgers was confirmed. Dustin would go to surgery and most likely 2023 would be his return to baseball.

First day of throwing complete! ✅ pic.twitter.com/bVsCytSswB – Dustin May (@d_maydabeast) November 2, 2021

Today Dustin May, same hair and figure, took the implements and began the active process of returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 24-year-old right-hander from Justin, Texas, threw his first balls after surgery and was at least physically fit.

There is a long way to go. Perseverance, focus, patience, and responsibility should be your tools for months to come.

We will be looking forward to seeing his triple-digit pitches on Chávez Ravine again.