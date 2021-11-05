With nearly 280 million followers on Instagram and a fortune few in Hollywood can boast, it’s clear that Dwayne Johnson is one of the industry’s most beloved and influential figures. The 49-year-old actor is very connected with the news of the medium and of course he has a clear position on the incident on the set of Rust happened last October 21. During a recent interview with Variety, the protagonist of Jungle Cruise – 70% assures that his films will never again include real weapons in the filming process.

Hollywood was shocked after the incident was revealed on the recordings of Rust. Alec Baldwin fired a live, loaded gun in one of the rehearsals, wounding director Joel Souza and cinematographer, Halyna hutchins. While the former was recovered shortly thereafter at a New Mexico medical center, Halyna She was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after, horrifying the staff and initiating an investigation into the terrible event. Before the case, Dwayne johnson dedicate a few words to the family Hutchins and reflects on the new challenges of studies:

We lost a life. My heart goes out to his family and everyone on set. I’ve known Alec for a long time. I can’t speak for other production companies or other studios. But what should we do? In a scenario like this, you learn from it. I think there are new protocols and new security measures that we must take. Especially in the wake of what just happened. I can’t speak for anyone else.

Johnson He openly agrees to never use real weapons in his company Seven Bucks films, something other Hollywood artists have also said in recent days:

But I can tell you clearly that whatever movie we have moving forward with Seven Bucks productions, any TV show or whatever we produce, we will not use real weapons at all. We’re going to switch to rubber guns, and we’ll take care of it in the mail. We are not going to worry about the dollars, we are not going to worry about what it costs.

Seven Bucks is a relatively new company that has co-produced Hollywood blockbusters like Jungle cruise, Shazam! – 88%, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw – 83%, Jumanji in the Jungle – 76%, Jumanji: The Next Level – 83% and Black Adam. In the future we will surely see more global hits under his brand.

Investigations into the death of Halyna hutchins continue. The most indicated responsible is Dave Halls, assistant director and prop manager on the set of Rust; According to information from New Mexico authorities (via The Guardian), Halls was the one who delivered the loaded weapon to Baldwin and did not inform him that it was a mortal object. At the moment the case has not been resolved but the charges against him have not been ruled out. Alec for wrongful death.

The next movie from Dwayne johnson is Red Alert, an action and comedy adventure that will arrive on the Netflix platform this November 5 to drive fans crazy, as it also includes the presence of Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, can it be crowned the most viewed film in the catalog this 2021 ?. You can read the synopsis below:

A red notification issued by Interpol is a global alert to find and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s best profiler and two rival criminals, there’s no telling what might happen.

