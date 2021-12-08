In December 2016, Dwayne Johnson (Jumanji in the Jungle – 76%, Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw – 83%, Jungle Cruise – 70%) shared an image on his Instagram where he appeared with Henry Cavill (Immortals – 36%, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% , Enola Holmes – 95%) sharing a shot of Jack Daniels, that image gave fans hope of seeing them together on screen one day, Johnson as Black Adam and Cavill as Superman, but to this day we continue to live in uncertainty as to whether the latter will return to the game. DC Extended Universe (DCEU). In a recent interview, Johnson expressed doubts about the person who will bring the Man of Steel to life, this could be a bad sign, right?

There are numerous rumors that for one of the Black Adam sequels, the villain / antihero will face off against Superman, and everyone hopes that Cavill will play him, because despite the fact that the first two films where he gave life to the superhero were to some extent divisive, he is recognized as the perfect actor for the role. In an interview with Total Film, Dwayne johnson stated the following (via Den of Geek):

Let’s make sure we respect tradition and mythology, but don’t get creatively handcuffed. We can do anything if we keep the audience first. So for me, there is a battle that is going to happen one day, between Black Adam and Superman. I don’t know who this Superman will be, and I don’t know who will play him. It’s okay. I don’t need to know now. But i’m sure i know [risas]. And that’s based on what the fans want. We work backwards from there.

Rather, his words suggest that he too has confidence that Cavill will be the one in charge of bringing the superhero to life, but he can’t be sure at this point. The film will be released in 2022, and depending on how it does at the box office, the future of the two characters can be planned.

Fans have called for the return of Henry cavill for a long time, but we still have no concrete news about it. It was in September 2018 when it was announced for the first time that Cavill and Warner Bros. had not reached an agreement to renew the contract and continue to give life to the Man of Steel; on that occasion, the actor was wanted to have a brief appearance in Shazam! – 88%, but he was replaced by a double and they just didn’t show their face.

Since then, there have been several occasions where Cavill is questioned about the possibility of returning as Superman, and he has always replied that he has a lot of interest in doing justice to the character, however, as much as he has said, there is no official news. Rumors have long circulated that Dwayne johnson He wanted a showdown between Black Adam and Cavill’s Superman, but his most recent statements make us doubt them. Could it be that we will not see it again on paper?

Another actor fans lamented when he said he would no longer be playing his DCEU character is Ben Affleck (Argo – 96%, The Accountant – 51%, Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%), but in his case he was hired again for The Flash, a film in which Faora and Zod, two characters from The Man of Steel, are supposed to be – 55%. If the latter is true, it would be strange if actors from the franchise film are rehired, but the protagonist of the franchise is ignored, especially because he is not a controversial figure, but quite the opposite.