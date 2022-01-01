Dwayne Johnson has already explained in the past that his problems with Vin Diesel are irreconcilable. The two actors have made four ‘Fast and Furious’ films together, or perhaps not so much: Johnson’s condition to work on ‘Fast and Furious 8’ was not to share scenes with the protagonist and producer of the saga.

Afterwards, both have aired their disagreements in public, sharing taunts and hints on Instagram in front of their millions of followers. The last to do this was Vin Diesel, who in early November publicly asked Johnson to return for the 10th installment. His answer is clear and straightforward: nanai.

“I told him directly that I will not return to the franchise,” explained Dwayne Johnson in an interview with CNN. “I was firm but cordial with my words and told him that I will always support the cast and I will always be happy for the success of the franchise, but that there is no chance that it will return.“.

But it doesn’t stop there. Johnson, who in the past he has suggested that his work philosophy is the opposite of Diesel’s (“It is the philosophy of going to work every day. Looking at everyone as equal partners. And looking at the studio as an equal partner. And looking at the team, regardless of whether your name appears on the worksheet or not, like equal partners, with respect and humility, “he said of himself, and therefore not of Diesel, in October to Vanity Fair), he has once again launched himself against Diesel, accusing him of being a manipulator in the Instagram post in which he asked him to return to the saga: “Vin’s recent post was an example of his manipulation. I did not like that he mentioned his children in the post, nor the death of Paul Walker. Leave them out. We had talked about it months before and came to a clear understanding. “

Johnson joined the saga in the fifth installment, released in 2011, initially as an antagonist. His character, Agent Hobbs, became part of the ‘Fast’ family and appeared in all subsequent films up to the eighth. He then starred in the spin-off with Jason Statham ‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw’.

In the interview he makes it clear that he wishes the best for his former teammates and for the future of the series: “My purpose at all times was to end this incredible journey with an incredible franchise with appreciation and grace. It is unfortunate that this public dialogue has tarnished the image. Regardless, I am confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to please audiences … I sincerely wish my former cast and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter. “

What dwayne said

As we told you in November, the main promoter of ‘Fast and the Furious’ asked Dwayne Johnson to meet with the ‘Fast’ family in the tenth installment with an Instagram post in which, indeed, he mentioned his children and Paul Walker and asked him to “not let go” of the saga:

“My little brother Dwayne … the time has come. The world awaits the end with ‘Fast and Furious 10’. As you know my kids refer to you as Uncle Dwayne at home. A certain date does not pass without you and them sending each other good wishes … the time has come. The legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to keep my promise to Pablo [Paul Walker]. I promised him that we would make it to the 10th installment and make the best ending possible! I tell you with love: you must introduce yourself, do not let the saga lie. You have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny. “

With or without Johnson, ‘Fast and Furious 10’ is scheduled to premiere in theaters in May 2023. Both this and what could be the last chapter, the eleventh installment, will be directed by Justin Lin again with a script by Chris Morgan. In addition to Diesel, regulars like Sung Kang, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel and Michelle Rodriguez are expected to return, as well as Jason Statham judging from the post-credits scene of ‘Fast and Furious 9’.