For years there has been a remarkable tension between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, stars of Fast and furious who did not have a good relationship during the fifth installment. Some time ago, Johnson published a controversial message on Instagram in which he lashed out at his partner calling him “candy ass”, “idiot” in a single words, which led to an extensive controversy between two great figures in the Hollywood industry. Now for Vanity Fair in its November issue, Dwayne reveals that the Fast & Furious 5in Control team – 78% thanked you for the words said.

In some scenes of Fast and Furious 5 we observe that the characters of Toretto and Hobbs collide, a tension that does not seem to be acted out and that is truly authentic. Dwayne johnson He has had several interventions in the multi-million dollar saga, however, the friction that the figure behind everything is not few. Here are the words shared by the ex-fighter in 2016 that turned the movie fandom on its head:

My female co-stars are always amazing and I love them. However, my male co-stars are a different story. Some behave like firm men and true professionals, while others do not. The ones who aren’t too dumb to do something about it anyway. When you see this movie next April and it looks like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legitimately boiling, you’re right.

Time has passed and Dwayne johnson reflect on those days when the problem with Vin Diesel it was at its peak. The 49-year-old actor reveals that publishing that message was not his best idea and that he regrets it (the post can no longer be found on his profile); He maintains that he would have preferred to work things out quietly but eventually gave in to the impulse:

It just wasn’t my best day. […] Caused a firestorm. However, curiously… all the crew members found their way to me and thanked me in a low voice or sent me a note. But yeah, it wasn’t my best day to share that. I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I deal with that kind of nonsense away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it was not my best day.

During his meeting with VF, the actor made the difference between himself and Vin Diesel, declaring himself as someone who looks at things from another perspective: “[Somos] philosophically two different people, and we approach the business of film making in two very different ways. It is the philosophy of going to work every day. Looking at everyone as equal partners. ” Until now, Vin He has not commented on the matter since his meeting with Men’s Health in June; Dwayne He has already shared the cover of the new magazine through Instagram, a social network in which he has more than 274 million followers, and it is being well received.

But Dwayne johnson you don’t have to worry about the saga of Fast and furious. He runs his own empire and keeps a fortune of more than US $ 300 million; His countless fans support all of his projects and have many more plans for the future. Although Jungle Cruise – 70% was not exactly a success last summer, the coronavirus pandemic is subsiding and very soon we will see it shine in new films from the most successful film industry in the world. His introduction to the DC Extended Universe with Black Adam is one of the most anticipated events.

