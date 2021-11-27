Today Dwayne Johnson is one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, and not only that, his name and his face have become one of the most coveted in commercial cinema and not precisely because he is the best interpreter, but because of his empathy with the public that at the same time makes it even more profitable. Only so far this year we have seen him in films like Jungle Cruise – 70% and Red Alert – 63%, but he has also shown notable progress of his next projects such as DC Super Pets and his much appreciated Black Adam, without forgetting the premiere of the sitcom Young Rock – 85%.

In addition to his work in the cinema, where he has also begun to stand out as a producer, he has served as a businessman launching his own tequilla called Teremana. But beyond being a star on the big screen and an important figure in the ring in the United States, he has also managed to stand out for his kindness from the family, sharing moments away from the action figure with his mother or daughters, to what has done for his friends and fans.

It is well known that Johnson enjoys surprising his followers at some Hollywood attractions, and on this occasion he decided to be present at a free special function of the film in which he stars with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds where there was a reduced number of attendees who only they could be present with an invitation. Amid shouts and applause, Dwayne especially surprised one of those present at the performance.

On his Instagram account, the star of Jumanji in the Jungle – 76% shared photos and a video of the moment they called in front of Oscar Rodriguez, a Navy veteran. When greeting him warmly, the actor spoke of all the work that this man has done for a social good beyond his past in the Navy. In addition to being a personal trainer, Rodríguez is a member of a church where he has worked especially on behalf of women victims of domestic violence.

But it was not just about thanking him and acknowledging him in front of the public; Dwayne decided to gift Oscar a custom truck. Watch the emotional moment below.

Today was a good day. Merry Christmas @coach_orod and enjoy your new truck. I invited the fans to a special screening of RED NOTICE and wanted to do something great for all of them. […] I also wanted to do something BIG … something MASSIVE … something unforgettable for a fan. My original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan, which I drive in the movie Red Notice. So we contacted Porsche, but they said no. But I said yes. I will do better. I’ll give away my personal truck. My baby. I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and was ultimately moved by Oscar’s story. She takes care of her 75-year-old mom. Personal trainer. Leader in your church. Provides support and meals to women victims of domestic violence. Proud and humble veteran of the Navy. Kind human being. Oscar said it well, just before he left, it’s just love.

This is not the first time that “The Rock” makes a gift like this. Last year he also gave a truck to Bruno lauer, the man who gave her accommodation when she arrived in Nashville from Hawaii and could not stay and live with her father as was the plan. But in addition to that occasion, Bruno received it on several occasions when he needed it, so Dwayne gave him a great gift out of gratitude.