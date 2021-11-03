The differences are irreconcilable since ‘Fast and Furious 8’, but Dwayne Johnson seems like he just doesn’t feel like letting it be. Ludacris, also a member of the cast of ‘Fast and Furious’, reacted nothing to the matter qualifying as “a complicated situation” to the already more than veteran disagreements between Johnson and Vin Diesel.

It has been Johnson who has returned to add fuel to the fire, looking back to ensure, in recent statements, that the team of the successful action saga is on his side and that his with Diesel cannot be fixed because they are two “separate ends of the spectrum” which is why they decided to “let him be”. Interestingly Diesel if he is showing oblivion to the new storm and, for the moment, he has ‘let it be’, but Johnson nothing, he does not let go of the potato.

The last one comes from the promotion of ‘Red Alert’, his next film, which premieres on Netflix on November 12. Not only does Diesel come up in his interviews, but, according to the interpreter who now shares the limelight with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in said film, his former co-star would also be present as a joke within the story itself, because the jokes with the actor who gives life to Toretto, apparently, never end.

“The jokes never end,” Johnson says in statements to SiriusXM. “People asked me about [hacer bromas sobre Diesel] and they just find a way [de hacerse un hueco], And you know, The interesting thing about these jokes with Vin Diesel is that they are very good for the public, and that is always a positive thing because this is by and for the audience. But people think that these jokes are coming from me and in reality they are not. I mean, you would be surprised how many people come to me like ‘I have a [broma] great ‘, and I say’ I’m sure it is’. It’s always fun, “he laughs.

Does not swallow him

This dispute between Johnson and Diesel was made public (and has been making headlines for years) in the wake of a Johnson post on Instagram. In the post, which he later deleted, Johnson called Diesel “insignificant guy” among other derogatory names., something that he maintains although he regrets having done it in front of the fans.

“Sharing that wasn’t my best moment. I shouldn’t have. Because at the end of the day, that’s against my DNA. I don’t share things like that, but deal with that kind of nonsense away from the public. Fans don’t need to know. That’s why I say it was not a good idea. I meant what I said, sure, but expressing it publicly was not the right thing to do. “Will Johnson manage to ‘let it be’ but … really?