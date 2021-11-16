With nearly 280 million followers on Instagram, Dwayne Johnson is one of the Hollywood actors most loved by fans. This past weekend he became the king of Netflix by starring in Red Alert – 63%, a film that has achieved the most successful premiere on the platform in a single day. But the 49-year-old star has bigger plans and one of them is to become the next James Bond. During a recent question and answer session with Esquire admit your wish.

Do not miss: Vin Diesel asks Dwayne Johnson to return to Fast and Furious and fans call him a hypocrite

Johnson He started as a wrestler several years ago, however, time gave him a place of honor in the Hollywood industry. Although he does not produce and act in award-winning films, he does participate in several of the highest grossing films, always aiming to turn his work into safe sources of money. But it seems that his other great dream is to transform into the iconic spy created by Ian Fleming several decades ago; here his new statements about the famous spy.

Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery. It was very, very cool. And I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t want to be a villain. It has to be Bond.

We invite you to read: Dwayne Johnson announces never to use real guns in his movies again after Rust incident

Although the wishes of Johnson Being Bond they are gigantic, the truth is that he has some disadvantages in between: he is not British and he is almost fifty years old, details that are not very convenient for any aspiring character. The truth is that by now anything could happen in Hollywood, so only time will tell if Dwayne he achieves his goal or he will remain forever locked in the trunk of unfulfilled dreams.

In the meantime, Dwayne continue to enjoy the honeys of success thanks to Red alert, action-comedy film that tells the story of an FBI agent and two criminals who are linked to an ambitious heist. The tape reached the Netflix catalog on November 12 and of course it became the most watched, because in addition to Johnson It features Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, current industry superstars. We’ll see if Red alert it hits insane numbers in its first month, topping the marks of other big Netflix releases in the past.

Secondly, Dwayne johnson He also has Black Adam on the way, the long-awaited DC Extended Universe film in which he plays the protagonist, one of the most anticipated characters in the saga. Although production was delayed for various reasons, fans will soon witness Johnson’s adventure and scope as a DC figure at Warner Bros. According to IMBd, the film will hit theaters on July 29, 2022, will Henry Cavill’s rumored appearance as Superman come true or will it all remain a mere dream?

Fans also hope that Dwayne johnson return to Fast and furious in the future, especially to the tenth installment. Although the actor has already made it very clear that his relationship with Vin Diesel is not the best, his performance as Hobbs is really appreciated by the public and everyone wants him back, including the interpreter of Toretto. Some days ago, Vin wrote a lengthy Instagram post in which he almost begged Johnson to return to Fast & furious, even using the name of Paul Walker as a means to achieve his goal. Although many fans did not approve of this action, it is likely to have a strong impact in the future.

You may also be interested in: The Man of Steel: Henry Cavill doesn’t like Superman’s smile