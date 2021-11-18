Dwayne Johnson would seek to be the next James Bond | Instagram

Recently, it became known that Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” would like to star in a movie by James bond Will he be the next in history ?, is what many are now asking, because without a doubt he would be someone very good for the role.

Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” who stars in the DC movie “Black Adam” has now made it known that for his next role he would like to become Agent 007, James Bond.

And it is that the actor and ex fighter professional hopes that at some point they will give him the opportunity to impersonate the famous secret agent.

As you may recall, actor Daniel Craig has ceased to be James Bond after a 15-year career as the British superspy, so several Hollywood celebrities have been running to take over the iconic role.

In this way, Dwayne Johnson, who was also in a Christmas movie on the Amazon platform, declared during an interview with Esquire that one of his goals is to be the next Bond, since his family is related to the saga because his grandfather was a villain in one of the 007 movies.

In his interview, the former wrestler told how his grandfather was part of the famous saga on You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery.

It was very, very cool. And I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond, “said the actor.

Notably, Johnson’s grandfather was wrestler Peter Maiva, who played a henchman who tried to kill Bond with wrestling moves and a katana, and while Johnson was asked if he too wishes to be a villain, he replied:

I don’t want to be a villain. I have to be Bond ”, affirmed“ The Rock ”.

However, despite the enthusiasm that “The Rock” has for being the next 007, one of the reasons why the former WWE wrestler could not be considered as a candidate for this saga is the fact that Johnson is not British , which unfortunately is a vital part of being the secret agent.

In fact, so far it has been revealed that rumors say that actor Tom Hardy is the favorite to become the next Bond, although the possibilities of Henry Cavill and even Idris Elba have also sounded.

However, it is not yet known if Dwayne Johnson could also be considered to be James Bond in the future.