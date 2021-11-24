11/23/2021

On at 23:08 CET

Isaac fandos

He suffered but won. The cold of Kiev was about to freeze the Bayern, but those of Nagelsmann, in a good exercise of competitiveness, they sealed a first place that everyone knew it was going to belong to him.

DKV

BAY

Dynamo Kiev

Buschan; Kedziora (Karavaev, 76 ‘), Zabarnyi, Syrota, Mykolenko, Sydorchuk, Shaparenko, Tsygankov, Buyalskyy, De Pena (Garmash, 46′), Shkurin (Vitinho, 46 ​​’).

FC Bayern

Neuer; Pavard, Nianzou (Tillman, 85 ‘), Lucas Hernández (Sarr, 46’), Davies, Goretzka, Tolisso, Sané (Richards, 88 ‘), Müller, Coman (Marc Roca, 67’), Lewandowski.

Goals

0-1, M.14, Lewandowski. 0-2, M. 42, Coman. 1-2, M. 70, Garmash.

Referee

H. Meler. TA: Shaparenko (32 ‘), Sarr (52’).

Stadium

Kiev Olympic. 55,000 ESP.

The Bavarian team came out determined to get ahead on the scoreboard, and they did so in the first quarter of an hour. A ball bounced up Lewandowski took advantage of it to score what is possibly the goal of the day. The Pole rose to connect a Chilean and send the ball hooked to the post.

Little by little the local team was entering the game, and was about to tie after a serious mistake by Neuer. The goalkeeper tried to clear a ball with his feet that surpassed him after an irregular dribble and hit the wood.

Dinamo forgave, and Bayern did not. Coman took advantage of a great move from Muller, who jumped over the ball to enable the Frenchman, and the winger sent the ball into the net from the apex of the little girl.

In the second half, with the grass in better condition, Lucescu’s group came out with renewed spirits. It was just two minutes after the restart when Vuyalski assisted Shaparenko, who fired twice on an attentive Neuer.

Bayern could not find a rhythm on the ball, and Dinamo was growing. Even more when Tsygankov leaked for Garmash and he cut distances with a low shot, which slipped between Neuer’s legs. Only five minutes later, Sydorchuk had the tie, but Neuer answered yes this time with a great intervention.

Bayern suffered and Dinamo still had air to attack. Lewandowski was about to score on the turn, but his shot went wide, without closing the game. Almost in the discount, Dinamo had the clearest, but Tsygankov entertained himself as he entered the area and Goretzka managed to save the action and the triumph.