During the live broadcast of the TOKYO GAME SHOW 2021 ONLINE, KOEI TECMO and the developer Omega Force have revealed the release date and new information for DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires the last game his renowned franchise DYNASTY WARRIORS. The strategic battle experience will launch across Europe on February 15, 2022 for Nintendo Switch ™, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One consoles, on Windows PC via Steam®, PlayStation®4 * and digitally on PlayStation®5.

You can watch the action-packed trailer with a first look at the game at the link below.

About the game

Combining the 1 vs. 1,000 of DYNASTY WARRIORS With the addition of strategic elements, including unit control, DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires sets players on a quest to conquer ancient China by both sword and strategy. The battles have changed drastically in relation to the previous installments of the saga thanks to the new feature: “Assault on the Castle”. With areas around castles turned into battlefields, skirmishes turn into “Castle Assault” Encounters, in which users fight for control of the castle.

Users will be able to use “Siege Battles with Troops” to invade the enemy base, taking advantage of the siege weapons while giving instructions to the troops during the battle. Once the Players pass through the enemy gates, they will proceed to the “Decisive Battle” and can claim victory after defeating the commander. Although all enemy officers will rejoin the battlefield for one last fierce Resistance, players will have a chance to defeat and capture them.

Secret plans

Another aspect that will have a great influence in the battle will be the “Secret Plans”. These “Secret Plans” chosen in the battle preparation phase will now be activated as missions during battles, each “Secret Plan” will have its own conditions for success or failure. Once the success conditions are met, buffs on allies will be triggered, including “Capture Surrounding Bases,” “Defeat Messengers,” “Escort Engineers,” and more.

Each battle is marked by attack and defense, both aspects focused on the activation of the “Secret Plans”, offering a great strategic battle experience. Conversely, enemies can also perform “Secret Plans”. By preventing the enemy’s “Secret Plans” you will gain an advantage in battle.

The army