KOEI TECMO Europe and the developer Omega Force have unveiled the latest details for their upcoming tactical action thriller, DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires, including details about the possibility of rewriting history through the scenarios. DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires is currently in development and will be released across Europe on February 15, 2022 for Nintendo Switch ™, on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One consoles, on Windows PC via Steam®, PlayStation®4 , and in digital format on PlayStation®5 *. The game will also be available for Google Stadia ™, with a release date to be announced shortly.

You can see the illustrative trailer at the following link.

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires adds strategic and tactical warfare elements to the 1v1000 action in KOEI TECMO’s revered DYNASTY WARRIORS series, allowing players to step out onto the battlefield and find success not just with the sword, but through a solid political system in its attempts to conquer ancient China. The game has scenarios that transport players to different times allowing them to experience historical moments such as the Yellow Turban Rebellion and the Battle of Chibi. But just because you play in historical periods does not mean that you have to follow history to be successful. Rewrite your own history of the Three Kingdoms in ways you never imagined, such as unifying China with all the Wu officers still alive or gathering your favorite officers into one command, or even sparking a rebellion to take control of the map!

Depending on the play style, users will be rewarded with one of six reputation-based titles. After receiving your title, the affinity between you and the other officers will change, and there will even be special events that help show the real good and the real bad in our midst. As the event scenes unfold, you will also be able to witness intense human drama. By deepening your relationships with your favorite officers, you will not only be able to marry them, but you will also be able to have a child who has the ability to grow up and become an officer, allowing users to replay in Conquest mode, only this time, playing as the new officer that they have already seen grow within their game.

Additionally, KOEI TECMO Europe has announced that DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires will soon have a demo of the game ahead of its release in early 2022. In the demo, players will be able to experience the new evolved castle sieges, including both invasion battles and those of defense. Fans will also be able to try out the full version of the game’s edit mode that allows new officers to be created and fully edited in detail before launch. The edited official data may be transferred from the demo version to the full game, as long as it is played on the same platform in both the demo and the final game.

KOEI TECMO Europe has also revealed that fans of the DYNASTY WARRIORS series will be able to get hold of the special version of the DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires 20th Anniversary BOX game, which will be available exclusively through the KOEI TECMO Europe store. This must-have anniversary box includes a 20th anniversary character art book, a set of 94 character cards with a display stand, the in-game soundtrack, and a copy of DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires, all contained in a box. Dynasty Warriors themed collector. To get more information about this special edition and future offers, you can sign up for the mailing list of the KOEI Tecmo Europa online store.

