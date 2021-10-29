It is one thing to defeat the enemy by force. It is quite another to do it through political manipulation and intrigue. KOEI TECMO Europe and the developer Omega Force have revealed more details about the political curtain of DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires, an experience of strategic battles prepared to offer action both on the battlefield and in the war room, as players vie for control of ancient China. The long-awaited title will be released across Europe on February 15, 2022 for Nintendo Switch ™, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One consoles, on Windows PC via Steam®, PlayStation®4 and digitally on PlayStation®5 *.

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires adds tactical elements to the 1 vs. 1,000 from KOEI TECMO’s DYNASTY WARRIORS saga, allowing players to use the Political System to their advantage to achieve greatness through conquering the map. To strengthen the army through the use of politics, players will be able to execute internal affairs commands to obtain the necessary resources for the battles, such as gold, food and troops. Users will also be able to recruit and hire new officers through political commandos, stealing valuable officers like Zhang He from a rival kingdom. However unlike DW8 Empires, there is the fact that only the officers that the players assign to a certain city will be able to participate in an invasion battle or a defensive battle in that city, so it will be more effective to recruit the largest number of officers possible to gain advantage.

Earning the trust of these officers is vitally important. When the users have earned the trust of the officers, they will come up with a series of secret plans as the players prepare for battle. If players use the secret plan that an officer suggests, they can further boost that officer’s confidence. This confidence pays off on the battlefield, as typically during battle, players can only give direct orders to lower-ranking officers. However, if they have gained enough confidence, they will be able to give orders to the higher ranking officers. Allied officers will also issue orders. If players execute the same command as an officer, they can activate a coordination bonus. The higher the confidence, the greater the effect and can be activated in special conversations.

In addition, a new strategic element has been implemented the “walk through the territory” that allows players to explore China and, at the same time, deepen their Relations with the officials. By interacting with officers, users will be able to earn their trust, seeing a different side of each character through interactions that include dining and meeting special requests. Users will be able to recruit unaffiliated officers during field trips and there are special unaffiliated officers that can only be recruited after the player has taken a field trip. During rides, gamers will be able to snap photos with DW9’s well-known Moto Photo, which allows fans to focus on anything from any camera angle and time of day to the weather in each stunning shot.

The new ability to superimpose armor on clothing in the character editor helps enhance the appearance of characters in Photo Mode and beyond. Previously, armor and clothing were one set and there were separate casual clothes. However in DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires, armor can now be placed on top of clothing, which means that, in battle, officers will wear armor, but depending on the setting, armor can be removed and casual clothing can be seen at special events. like a pass or a wedding.

KOEI TECMO Europe has also revealed that fans of the DYNASTY WARRIORS series will be able to get hold of the special version of the DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires 20th Anniversary BOX game, which will be available exclusively through the KOEI TECMO Europe store. This must-have anniversary box includes a 20th anniversary character art book, a set of 94 people cards with a display stand, the game's soundtrack, and a copy of DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires, all contained in a box. Dynasty Warriors-themed collector.

