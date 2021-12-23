In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The most powerful and lightest vacuum cleaner from Dyson is now on a Christmas sale with a 50 euro discount.

Dyson vacuum cleaners are known worldwide because they are some of the most powerful and satisfying to use for cleaning floors. It is certainly a more expensive brand than the average of this type of vacuum cleaner, but its technology far exceeds the competition.

Now you can find on sale one of its newest models, the Dyson Micro 1.5kg, which you can buy on sale for only 329 euros.

Powerful cordless upright vacuum cleaner with cyclone motor capable of sucking up 99.99% of particles and weighing only 1.5 kg.

Is about a discount of 50 euros for a model with a few months since its launch, something rare in the brand that in essence is to promote it during Christmas.

The Dyson Micro is a typical Dyson vacuum cleaner, but much lighter. Its total weight is only 15 kilograms, therefore one of the lightest you can buy. Its engine is slightly smaller than other models, but it is just as powerful.

According to Dyson is capable of sucking up 99.99% of microscopic particles and has a battery that gives a autonomy of 20 minutes at maximum speed.

Has a 45% smaller brush than the other models, so adding its lightness allows you to move it to more places, such as inaccessible places such as lower parts of furniture or under the bed. In addition, its Fluffy brush is perfect for all types of floors.

Dyson Micro comes with a crevice tool with lights to capture all the dust and debris from every corner of your home. It also features a wall charging base, mattress and upholstery brush, lighted corner adapter, and multi-function brush.

You can get it in the Dyson online store in Spain with free and fast shipping for 329 euros.

