Its omnidirectional Fluffy brush favors an easy glide on the floor and in any direction.

Dyson Omni-glide traps the finest dust that settles on the floor or any other surface in the room. It has the ability to reach under the sofa to capture hidden dust and catch crumbs that fall from the kitchen table or those left on the table after eating.

Traditional vacuums typically have a hard time reaching the toughest spaces and aren’t flexible enough to be able to do a quick daily cleaning without having to move furniture around the house. For this reason, the Dyson Omni-glide vacuum cleaner offers a new way of cleaning. It is the perfect option for users who prefer to vacuum more frequently without forgetting the most difficult corners. Its omnidirectional Fluffy brush has been designed to glide in all directions: forward, backward and even laterally. In addition, thanks to its linear design, this vacuum cleaner can be positioned completely parallel to the floor to be able to reach the tightest corners, such as under furniture.

Linear design

Dyson Omni-glide has a design that allows the motor, filter and handle to be aligned, making it easier for the vacuum to be positioned parallel to the floor and making it possible to clean the tightest spaces, such as under the sofa or between furniture. This new format is the result of a research process that has involved 470 hours of testing in the homes of 277 users from 6 different countries.

Despite designing a new product format, the engineers have been challenged to maintain the main Dyson technologies in this new vacuum cleaner, among which is the Dyson Hyperdymium motor, with a speed of up to 105,000 rpm, without the user detects no loss of suction. In addition, Dyson has managed to maintain the technology of the five filtration layers in this more compact format, which guarantees the capture of 99.97% of the finest dust or particles down to 0.3 microns while the vacuum cleaner expels clean air. .

Omnidirectional Fluffy Brush

The Dyson Omni-glide vacuum features the first ever Fluffy omni-directional brush. It glides across hard floors on four 360 ° rotating wheels, which allow the Dyson Omni-glide to easily roll in any direction and reach the tightest of spaces. The height and position of the wheels have been designed to ensure minimal resistance, whether rolling forward, backward or sideways.

Very easy to handle

The Omni-glide is Dyson’s easiest-to-handle vacuum to date, thanks to two main technologies: the omni-directional soft brush and the linear format. It is perfect to meet the needs of someone who cleans daily or lives in an apartment in the city. In addition, the Dyson Omni-glide includes four accessories to clean higher areas, lower areas, under furniture and in any other corner. These accessories include a tubular nozzle with LED light to allow perfect cleaning even in dark corners, a motorized mini brush to collect hair and dirt that falls to the floor or upholstery, a nozzle to clean high surfaces and a combinatorial accessory.

Other features

Quick and easy emptying: the bucket has an ejection mechanism with a rotary grip to empty it with a simple gesture. The silicone ring slides down the filter mesh cover to expel dust without the user having to get their hands dirty. Power button: The Dyson Omni-glide features a power button instead of the classic trigger, so users can switch hands while vacuuming between different furniture or objects to make the cleaning process easier. Simple Maintenance: To remove stubborn dirt, the user can wash the bucket, filter, brush bar, and all non-electronic components. Interchangeable battery: provides up to 20 minutes of autonomy. Changing the battery is now easier with the click design, so users can remove and change it with the simple push of a button. Wall Charger – Allows users to place the vacuum on the wall charger so it is always ready for use.

399 euros

www.dyson.com