Located within the La Maquinista Shopping Center (Barcelona), it allows you to thoroughly test everything from vacuum cleaners to the Dyson beauty range, with direct professional assistance.

The recently opened Dyson Demo Store, Dyson’s first physical store in Spain, displays all the brand’s news in the areas of air purification, aspiration, personal care and home accessories. In this space you can test the technology, check the operation and learn in depth the characteristics of both new releases and those that have already been in the Dyson storefront for some time. Of the first, the newest, we can highlight the Dyson V15 Detect laser vacuum cleaner, the Dyson Omni-Glide omni-directional vacuum cleaner or the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool Formaldehyde purifier. A team of experts trained directly by Dyson engineers guide customers through every corner of this Demo Store, explaining them and giving them the opportunity to get to know each machine in depth.

Quite an experience

The Dyson Demo Store features décor and aesthetics inspired by a passion for engineering and technology; It has been designed by the same Sir James Dyson, founder of the company. To facilitate the visitor experience, it has different areas designed for each of the categories. It includes an exclusive beauty lab where anyone can request a personalized hair diagnosis, as well as experience styling tests with personal care tools, such as the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, the Dyson Corrale straightener and the Dyson Airwrap styler.

Interactive demo areas



The latest and most innovative Dyson technology is displayed in the center of the store, where each area has an interactive demonstration zone. The demonstration area dedicated to the suction range has a space with different types of floors in which to experiment, for example, how the green laser of the new Dyson V15 Detect makes visible the microscopic dust that our eyes are not normally capable of. detect. Or how the Fluffy Omnidirectional brush on the new Dyson Omni Glide glides in any direction, picking up from the coarsest dirt to the finest dust.

In the area dedicated to air care, visitors will be able to spray different products and observe how purifiers are able to control indoor air quality. In the case of the new Dyson Hot + Cool purifier Formaldehyde 3-in-1 purifier, fan and heater, customers also see how formaldehyde is captured and destroyed, a harmful compound that often hides in walls, mattresses and furniture within our homes. All products are available to customers so that they can test them directly, always under the strictest hygiene and safety standards.

Dyson Demo Stores Concept

Dyson’s first physical store opened in 2000 in Paris. His goal was to put a new spin on the way people buy technology. By design, it redefines retail and offers a unique experience to individuals and potential Dyson customers. Since the aforementioned opening, the number of stores has grown to more than 200 worldwide.

Dyson Demo Store:

La Maquinista shopping center

First floor

Carrer de Potosí, 2, 08030 Barcelona

www.dyson.es