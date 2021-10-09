In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Want a cheap Dyson cordless vacuum? Then take the opportunity because one of its best models is on sale: the Dyson V10 Absolute has a discount of 100 euros.

Cordless vacuum cleaners have managed to be among the most demanded models today. Little by little they have been gaining ground over traditional sled vacuum cleaners, and many have decided to make the leap to this format due to its versatility, comfort and ease of use.

Dyson is the reference brand in the market for its quality, power and performance, but the problem is that its prices are much higher than those of the competition. Now you have the opportunity to get hold of one of the best Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners for only 399 euros, so take advantage of the offer.

Specifically, the lowered model is the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute, the most advanced and powerful version of the Dyson V10 series. It usually costs 499 euros, so You save no less than 100 euros if you benefit from this promotion.

Cyclonic upright vacuum cleaner with electronic cyclone motor, 60 minute autonomy, 3 suction speeds and lots of accessories.

There are cheaper alternatives on the market and you can find cordless vacuum cleaners in all price ranges. Mid-range models are around 200 euros but their performance is far from those of the Dyson V10 Absolute.

Therefore, if you want to achieve the best results in cleaning your home and you can make an economic effort, we recommend that you take advantage of this offer because you will not regret it.

The Dyson V10 Absolute is a cordless vacuum cleaner suitable for all types of floors and designed for deep cleaning. It has a 125,000 rpm digital motor with great suction power and 14 cyclones to capture even microscopic dirt particles, such as pollen or bacteria.

This Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner provides versatile cleaning and includes different brushes for different tasks: a main brush, a motorized mini brush, another corner brush and a multifunction accessory. And with a single gesture it becomes a handheld vacuum cleaner.

In addition to cleaning, it also purifies the environment. It is equipped with a fully sealed filtration system capable of filtering 99.99% of particles down to 0.3 microns. Thanks to this, the air it expels is clean and free of impurities.

In terms of autonomy, its battery can last up to 60 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning. It has no memory effect, so it does not lose autonomy with use and the passage of time.

