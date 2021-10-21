In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Dyson’s sale week ends with deep discounts on products like cordless vacuum cleaners, sled, air purifiers or hair products.

Exclusively on its website and until October 24, Dyson is celebrating its week of offers and discounts on many of its most popular products.

Dyson is especially recognized for your high-quality vacuum cleaners with cyclone motor, capable of sucking up all the dirt from the floor. But also for other products like their fans, air purifiers and even products from hair care.

Now you can get some of the best Dyson products at the best price, with discounts of up to 250 euros.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

If you’ve always wanted a Dyson vacuum but its price didn’t fit your budget, now is a perfect time to get a vacuum cleaner from only 329 euros.

These are the best products and with the best discounts you can find at Dyson Week.

Dyson V8 Animal +

€ 299 at Dyson

One of their best-selling vacuums due to its price is Dyson V8 Animal +. It is a vacuum cleaner from several generations ago, but it is still very powerful and with accessories designed for pet owners.

This vacuum cleaner has a 40 minute autonomy with maximum power and its design is one of those that the tank opens from the bottom.

It has a brush and 6 accessories, like the motorized brush to remove hair and dirt from narrow spaces, also the multifunction brush to clean mattresses. Includes a charging point to place it on the wall.

This Dyson V8 Animal + can be purchased right now for 299 euros.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal

€ 389 at Dyson

The most advanced Dyson vacuum on sale is this Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal.

Like the previous model, it includes accessories designed especially for pet owners to clean their hair.

It has a better battery that reaches an autonomy of 60 minutes with a bucket with a capacity of 760 ml. In this case, use the new design in which to empty the tank you have to remove the tube.

It has 3 power modes and accessories of all kinds to clean corners, upholstery or mattresses and much more.

You can get it on sale for 389 euros.

Dyson 360 Heurist Robot Vacuum

Dyson’s first robot vacuum cleaner uses the same cyclone motor technology to suck up all the dirt from the floor without you having to do anything at all.

Dyson’s only robot vacuum is also on sale and features the biggest sale of this Dyson Week.

It is the Dyson 360 Heurist robot vacuum cleaner, a very different product from other robot vacuum cleaners because it has its integrated cyclone engine system, so it is larger than other options.

The good thing about this product is that it integrates the best of both worlds: a robot that automatically vacuums the floor of your house and a very powerful motor so that nothing is left on the floor.

It has a 360º navigation system to avoid colliding with anything, an LED light ring to be able to work even in low light, an intelligent system that allows you to learn how to clean your home and that adapts to your schedules.

It has WiFi and Bluetooth connection to control it from your mobile application and a 75 minute autonomy.

The normal price of this robot is 999 euros, but now it can be purchased for 749 euros.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link

Air purifier with thermostatic control that allows monitoring of the house and programming through its application. Premium model for cleaning odors and particles in the home and office.

This is Dyson’s 3-in-1 product. Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link is at the same time a fan, a heater and most importantly, an air purifier for your home.

During the hot months you can use it to expel fresh air thanks to its head that can move automatically or keep it I want. But in the cold season you can turn on the heater so that it expels hot air.

It has a 360º HEPA filter that captures 99.95% of particles down to 0.1 microns such as dust, mold and other suspended elements. It also eliminates bad odors.

This Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link is available with a discount of 80 euros so it will stay at 399 euros.

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

Hair dryer with a digital motor, on average about 6 times faster than other dryer motors and that also produces a high pressure air jet.

Dyson Supersonic is a dryer designed for all kinds of hair that dries quickly and without damaging it.

It has 3 precision speeds, 4 precise heat modes measured to the millisecond, of 28ºC, 60ºC, 80ºC and 100ºC. Includes 5 magnetic molding nozzles to fit your needs.

This is one of the most famous hair dryers in the world and with a completely different design than what you can find in other brands.

It can be purchased on sale for 399 euros on the Dyson website.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.