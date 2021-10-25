10/25/2021 at 12:00 CEST

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter Milan drew against Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus on the ninth day of Serie A and remains in third position in the table with 18 points, seven less than AC Milan and Naples.. The neroazzurros were ahead in the electronic, but those of Turin threw ex officio to equalize the contest in the last minute of the game and stay in the European positions.

The great protagonists were Edin Dzeko and Paulo Dybala, the two scorers of the match. The Bosnian certified his fifth goal in his first four home games with Inter in Serie A and reaffirmed his second position in the ranking of top scorers with a total of seven goals, one less than Ciro Immobile. Only Mauro Icardi (2017/18) and Marco Branca (1995/96) did better with six goals.

5 – Edin #Dzeko has scored 5 goals in his first 4 home seasonal apperances in Serie A this season: in the 3 points per win era only Mauro Icardi in 2017/18 and Marco Branca in 1995/96 have netted more with Inter after 4 games played at home (6 goals). Boom. # InterJuventus #SerieA pic.twitter.com/WjAegmBzEi – OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) October 24, 2021

The Argentine attacker, for his part, also confirmed his idyllic relationship with Inter: He added the third match scoring at least one goal against the Milan team, in this case from the penalty spot, something that no one in Juventus history has achieved since the era of three points for victory in the 1994/95 season.

Inter deflates and AC Milan and Naples prevail

The draw that Inter Milan conceded against Juventus at Giuseppe Meazza in the last gasp leaves Simone Inzaghi’s men seven points behind AC Milan and Naples, who have been infallible at the start of the 2021/22 season. After losing to Lazio and signing six points from the last 12 disputed, the neroazzurros have lost steam and are left behind in the fight for the title.

Both Naples, who gave up their first points this season against José Mourinho’s AS Roma, and AC Milan are the only two teams in the Italian championship to remain undefeated in this 2021/22 edition of Serie A.. Both have presented credentials to fight for the title this season and unseat Inter, which ultimately ended Juventus’ hegemony.