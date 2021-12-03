The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) posted on its website that E-filliate is recalling DeWALT ® Jobsite Pro Wireless Headphones from circulation, because they can overheat while charging or in use. use, what represents a risk of burns and fire to consumers.
The announcement is dated December 1 and indicates that the measure to be taken is the replacement of equipment, since around 301,800 products of this type are at risk of failure.
According to the information, E-filliate has received 61 reports of headphones overheating during charging or use, in addition to five reports of fire and four of minor burns.
Items were sold in The Home Depot, Lowe’s and other electronics stores and hardware stores across the United States and online were marketed at http://www.cyberguys.com from December 2019 through July 2021, for a price of around $ 60.
DeWALT ® Jobsite Pro headphones can be identified by having a black and yellow neckband with wired headphones.
The manufacturing codes included in the report are:
D4 1910
D4 1912
D4 2003
D4 2004
D4 2006
D4 2009
D4 2011
D4 2012
D4 2101
D4 2103
D4 2104
The report indicates that the manufacturing code is printed on the left side of the band and that if the product does not exist, it must be included in the recall call.
The CPSC Recommendation is that Consumers Stop Using Wireless Headphones Immediately and contact E-filliate. Those affected will receive a prepaid shipping label from the company, to return the product in order to receive a free replacement.
To contact E-filliate, affected consumers can call toll free 888-979-4439 from 9 am to 5 pm PT Monday through Friday; They can also send an email to DW2091@efilliate.com; or they can contact via internet at the site https://www.efilliate.com/notices/DXMA1902091 or at www.efilliate.com, in the “Withdrawals” section at the bottom of the page.
