11/18/2021 at 22:50 CET

.

The number of suicides consummated in Spain is “dangerously” close to the psychological barrier of 4,000 officers a year; each one of them gives rise to another 20 attempts, making the strategic mental health plan and a “code of hope” for these cases more necessary than ever.

In fact, the emergency services and emergencies have become the thermometer of the state of mental health in our country: the cases of attempted suicide have almost quadrupled and most of them had previously been assisted for the same reason.

They are some of the conclusions that have been thrown this Thursday in the conference “Depression and suicide in Spain” promoted by the Foundation of Sciences of the Medicine and Sanitary Products, the Spanish Society of Psychiatry (SEP) and the Spanish Society of Biological Psychiatry (SEPB ) that has brought together experts, patients and political representatives in Congress.

In 2020 there were a total of 3,941 suicides, which represents an increase of 7.4% compared to 2019, according to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE); since 2008 it is the leading cause of unnatural death in Spain and currently it is also for young people between 15 and 29 years old, thus surpassing traffic accidents.

“We are dangerously close to the psychological barrier of 4,000 official suicide deaths“, has warned Cecilia Borrás, president and founder of the Association After Suicide, who has asked to focus on addressing risk factors, the most important of which is depression, a factor that is not seen and that, when it is done, “it is too late”.

Mercedes Navío, psychiatrist and coordinator of the Depression and Suicide 2020 White Paper, has corroborated the “significant increase in suicidal behavior in the form of attempts”, especially among the youngest, although she has reassured: “The phenomenon of suicide is complex but fortunately it can be prevented“.

The increase among the youngest is palpable in the emergency services: “We are noticing an increase in suicide attempts in young people, especially from 15 to 30 years old,” said Iria Miguéns, coordinator of the Society’s Mental Health Group. Española de Emergencias y Urgencias (Semes), which has encrypted the rise in cases by up to 250% more.

“Every patient who comes who has attempted suicide has already had previous assistances”, continued the doctor before inviting to work “in a homogeneous way in prevention because for every committed suicide there are 20 attempts”.

National prevention plan

In the opinion of the experts, urge “competent and trained professionals” To attend to these cases, added Tato Vázquez, president of Semes, who has proposed to propose a universal code of attention to suicide attempts. “We can call it hope code,” he suggested.

Because “attempts are either taken care of correctly, or are covered with a blanket of flowers. We need competent professionals and humanize that attention,” he has settled.

How to tackle the problem? With a national prevention plan, endowed with a final budget, specific and that makes “emphasis on human resources”. And, in this, “politics can help from the unanimity,” said Navío.

“You have to have a National Suicide Prevention Plan. Give it the legal figure you want, I do not understand that, but I do understand pain,” Borrás abounded, who has asked for a “very new” vision of the problem and more adapted to the XXI century.

The president of the SEP, Celso Arango, has pointed out that “there is a dissociation between what we have to attend to and how we can attend to it.” ANDSpain leads the tables of mental health problems but is at the bottom in number of professionals, has criticized.

However, this “pandemic” of mental disorders already existed before the covid, although there may have been a certain increase after it, the expert has specified: “What has happened is not that we have gone from nothing to everything, but that that little bit more has collapsed and exposed the previous structural deficit. “

In this sense, Víctor Pérez, president of the SEPB, has verified the increase in mental health problems with covid, especially in families who have had to mourn without mourning before the death of a relative, although “the majority of the people who have suffered this pandemic have been able to get out on their own. “

From the field of politics, the Socialist spokesperson for the Health Commission, Ana Prieto, has brought up the Mental Health Strategy that is being finalized by the Ministry of Health and that, with other initiatives such as the suicide phone number announced by the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, “staged” the importance that this problem has for society.

“In mental health we all go hand in hand,” stressed the popular spokesperson, Elvira Velasco, who has appealed to the need for a global strategy. “We cannot go by plots. We are doing many things, but very scattered”, said the deputy.

From United We Can, Rosa María Medel has warned that “with a strategy or a plan we are not going anywhere because it is not binding, they are recommendations”, which is why she has defended a mental health law like the one presented by her group, without which “it is not possible to reinforce and really give content to all these problems”.

Juan Luis Steegman, from Vox, has emphasized that “mental illness generates an enormous amount of suffering” that has only been supported by the work of professionals, more than “they can bear”.

While Guillermo Díaz, from Ciudadanos, has appealed to “annihilate the ideological bias of each one” to address this issue.