Binance, the largest and most well-known exchange in the Bitcoin ecosystem, wants to start the year on the right foot and reward its clients. So you have decided to start a contest in which all users who meet the conditions have the opportunity to win a prize of up to USD 500. The rules to participate are quite simple, you only have to follow a few steps.

How to enter the Binance referral contest

The most important thing is to have a verified account on Binance. Once you meet this requirement, the next step is send your friends your ID or referral link. When you do, they must register with the exchange for the first time (the contest is not valid for users who have previously registered with Binance).

Once your referrals make a deposit of more than USD 50, and place a trade with a value greater than USD 200 in any spot or convert trading pair, they will both receive a mystery box. A mystery box has a prize of up to USD 500 in the following tokens: bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), XRP, binance USD (BUSD), binance coin (BNB), polygon (MATIC), cardano (ADA), shiba inu (SHIB), dogecoin (DOGE) and GALA.

Each participant can get up to 20 mystery boxes, one per referral. The total prize pool is USD 300 thousand in tokens, so don’t waste time and refer your friends. The more referrals you have, the greater your chances of winning prizes in cryptocurrencies.

Be part of the Binance referral contest with your social networks

The interesting thing about this Binance contest is that you can participate in more than one way. In this case, your social networks will be the protagonists. By entering the recommendation section and sharing the announcement of the recommendation offer on social networks, you will be eligible to receive mystery boxes with a prize pool of USD 10,000.

Three users will be the winners with this modality, and they will receive 1 BNB each. The other chosen users will share the rest of the accumulated prize. Mystery boxes with a value of 1 BNB can contain the aforementioned cryptocurrencies.

You have the opportunity to participate in the Binance referral contest from January 11 to January 18 2022. If you have not invited your friends to join the exchange, you still have time to do so.

Keep in mind the terms and conditions of the contest so that you do not get surprises. Otherwise, you will probably be disqualified. Winning users must unlock their mystery boxes within a maximum of 7 days after the end of the event. Both the referrer and the referral have to complete identity verification to access the rewards.

Learn more about Binance Exchange and its New Year referral contests by entering its website and social networks: Telegram, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

