12/28/2021

On at 13:50 CET

Pablo Javier Piacente

Rocky planets like Earth and Mars originated from material in the inner Solar System, the area closest to the Sun, according to new research. The discovery contradicts different current theories about the formation of these stars.

A new study by a group of researchers led by the University of Münster, in Germany, has found that Earth and Mars were formed from material that largely originated in the Inner Solar System: Only a small percentage of the building blocks of these two planets formed beyond the orbit of Jupiter. Furthermore, some of this primary material is still found in meteorites today, practically unchanged.

According to a press release, the results of the study change our understanding of the process that formed all the rocky planets: Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars. A crucial point is that the theory that these four stars reached their current size by accumulating elements from the outer Solar System would be without effect. The new research by German scientists and astronomers from different countries has been published in the journal Science Advances.

How did the rocky planets form?

The inner Solar System is the region that includes the inner planets, that is, the four stars. closest to the Sun, and asteroids. The four inner planets of our Solar System (Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars) are of the terrestrial type, with dense and rocky compositions. They are mainly made up of refractory minerals, such as silicates, and metals such as iron and nickel, which form their cores.

Meanwhile, the Outer solar system it is home to the gas giant planets and their abysmal moons, in a region that also includes numerous comets. These stars (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune) contain a higher percentage of volatile substances, such as water, ammonia and methane, compared to the rocky bodies of the inner Solar System that are located closer to the Sun.

It is known that 4.6 billion years ago, in the first days of our Solar System, a disk of dust and gases revolved around a young Sun. However, there are different views regarding the formation of the inner planets from that point on. original disc.

The oldest theory postulates that the progressive formation of agglomerations of space dust in the area closest to the Sun was producing “Embryos & rdquor; planetariums, which, when they collided with each other, eventually formed the rocky planets that we know today.

However, another theory currently in force holds that the inner planets actually grew from tiny cosmic dust particles coming from the outer Solar System, that is, beyond Jupiter, which were progressively added to the already existing protoplanetary structures, until the four rocky stars were definitively shaped.

A nearby origin

Now, the new study has verified, through the analysis of the composition of meteorites, that the outer rock layers of the Earth and Mars they have little in common with materials that come from the outer Solar System. They represent only about 4% of the original building blocks of both planets. Everything indicates that this could also be repeated in the other two inner planets, Mercury and Venus.

Scientists believe that if the early Earth and Mars had grown primarily through “grains & rdquor; of dust from the outer Solar System, the percentage of these elements should reach a 40% of its composition.

In addition to identifying elements from the area near the Sun that are still preserved in meteorites and were original constituents of rocky planets, the specialists identified other components, also produced in the inner Solar System, but which have not been conserved in meteorites.

The isotopic composition of this third type of building material implies that it must have originated in the innermost region of the Solar System: as bodies so close to the Sun were almost never scattered in the asteroid belt, this material was practically completely absorbed into the inner planets and, therefore, it is not observed in meteorites.

Reference

Terrestrial planet formation from lost inner solar system material. Christoph Burkhardt, Fridolin Spitzer, Alessandro Morbidelli, Gerrit Budde, Jan. H. Render, Thomas S. Kruijer and Thorsten Kleine. Science Advances (2021). DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.abj7601