

George Kambosos Jr. poses with all the belts that he snatched from Teófimo López.

Photo: Al Bello / .

Teofimo Lopez went up to the ring installed in the theater of the Madison Square Garden with all four lightweight world champion belts and as a 13 to 1 favorite over the challenger George Kambosos Jr., from Australia. What happened in the 12-round bout shocked the New York crowd and shook world boxing.

Kambosos Jr. gave a Brilliant display all night to surprise previously undefeated Teófimo López in possible fight of the year in boxing. The Australian dropped the champion in the first round and then survived in the 10th, when the Honduran from Brooklyn came close to knocking him out. The judges gave Kambosos a split decision of 115-111, 113-114 and 115-112.

Teofimo López, now 16-1, came out like a wild beast from the first ring to try to knock out a man for whom he expressed disdain in the previous months. But the voracity of the 24-year-old took its toll when a Kambosos ready and determined sent him to the canvas at the end of the round with one of his favorite punches of the fight: the right hand blown..

Teófimo López was dominated by Kambosos Jr. before an electrifying reaction

Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs) was the most active fighter the entire fight, with a precise jab, a cutting right hand and excellent mobility. He was clearly in better physical condition against a Teofimo who had not fought since October 2020 when he beat Vasyl Lomachenko for a triumph that went around the world.

But Saturday night in Manhattan Teofimo did not see himself as a champion: his volume of blows was lower than that of his opponent, his defense was poor and even the fight plan seemed erratic.

The Australian’s control was almost total until round 7 while the Madison Square Garden theater, which was boiling before the fight, had been silenced. However, Lopez began to have success in the eighth episode with a good closing. In the ninth he staggered the challenger for the first time and then in the tenth he put him on the canvas with a double right to the ear region.

Lopez, the strongest fighter in the ring, was unable to finish a man who appeared to have hurt one leg in the takedown. There, López missed his best chance to continue as undisputed champion.

With the fight very close until that moment, everything was going to be defined in the final six minutes, and that was when Kambosos Jr. showed how physically and mentally prepared he was to make history, connecting much more frequently than the New Yorker and dominating those final two rounds.

The 28-year-old’s triumph is already considered one of the greatest in Australian boxing history. Lopez, for his part, is accumulating frustration after a difficult year and seems ready to jump for the division.