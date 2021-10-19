The single, Adele’s first in five years, arrived at midnight on October 15 and quickly racked up millions of views within the first hours of its release. The song has now set a new record for streams on Spotify in a single day, beating a record previously held by K-pop giants BTS with 20.9 million streams for the single ‘Butter’. On Twitter, Spotify wrote: ‘And so Adele sets a new record.’

With more than 60 million albums sold under her belt, Adele is a woman of record with 156 awards including an Oscar, a Golden Globe, eighteen Billboards, nine Brits, five AMAs, three VMAs and three Ivor Novello. She is the first to have landed three simultaneous singles in the Billboard Top 10, in addition to two albums and two Top 5 singles, and she is also the only one – along with Beyoncé – to win six Grammys in a single night (in total she has fifteen).

This resume and her halo of pop phenomenon par excellence of the century mean that the album is going to be born in an ocean of expectation, but she assures that she is “calmer” than ever. «This album has taken three years of work, in which I have learned many things about myself. I have shed many layers, but I have also discovered new, unexpected things. I would dare to say that never in my life have I felt more calm and fulfilled than now. After the pain, I have rebuilt my house and my heart with a lot of effort… and this new album tells it ».

In an interview with the BBC this past Friday, journalist Zoe Ball asked him what the next single would be. Adele said there were “three,” before continuing to describe what each one sounds like. «There were three options for the first single. Very different, all of them. Obviously there is “Easy On Me”, then there is another … I got into Goldfrapp a lot and thought, “I can make this music too!” I can do a song, I definitely couldn’t pull off what Alison does [Goldfrapp], she is the absolute queen. “And there is another who is very from the 70s, a piano singer-songwriter. Very craftsman, very Elton [John].

And in the end, we chose “Easy On Me” because it has this soaring chorus that, you know, everyone is going to hear now. It just felt like a “me” song. And after being away for so long, I felt like that was probably the most important part of my songs that people were waiting for. “

And have you already heard Adele’s come back? What do you think?