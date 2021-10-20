In the medicine cabinet you have a great cleaning ally: hydrogen peroxide. Take note of these simple tricks to clean and disinfect your entire house with this product.

Germs accumulate in many places in our home and it is important to keep them at bay so as not to get sick, especially now that cold and flu season begins.

In the market there are many products to disinfect the home, from the most traditional, such as bleach or alcohol, to other household cleaners formulated without bleach, like this one from Mercadona whose active ingredient is didecyldimethylammonium chloride.

Today we are going to talk about another traditional disinfectant product that we all have in the medicine cabinet. We refer to hydrogen peroxide or hydrogen peroxide, which we usually use to clean wounds but can also be used to eliminate microbes from countless objects in our home.

Toothbrushes accumulate a lot of germs, so it is convenient to disinfect them from time to time. You can clean them by immersing them in hydrogen peroxide for a few seconds. Of course, rinse them with plenty of water before using them.

The kitchen scourer accumulates more bacteria than the toilet bowl. It is advisable to change it very frequently (after approximately two weeks of use), and it is also good to disinfect it often. You can do it daily with a solution of normal water and hydrogen peroxide in equal parts.

Hydrogen peroxide is also perfect for disinfecting kitchen cutting boards, both wooden and plastic. Spray them with a spray bottle and rinse them well before using them again.

You can also use it to remove all germs from the fridge. After cleaning the refrigerator, spray hydrogen peroxide inside and let it work for a few minutes. Then, rinse well with water and a cloth.

Whiten tile joints It is another of the tasks that hydrogen peroxide does perfectly. Make a paste with hydrogen peroxide and baking soda, spread it over the tile grout, let it work for a few minutes, and then rinse with water.

Hydrogen peroxide too is an infallible ally in the laundry. You can bleach clothes by adding a cup in the wash, and it is also useful for removing sweat stains from the armpits.

In addition, you can use hydrogen peroxide to disinfect all kinds of objects, such as children’s and pet toys, doorknobs, faucets, and other surfaces that may have germs.