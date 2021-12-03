Autonomous driving gradually becomes a reality. A few days ago it reached a new milestone: it can now circulate in the same places as a conventional vehicle, without operators.

For years we have seen autonomous cars on the roads of the world. But always in closed circuits, in specific tests, and above all, with an operator supervising next to the steering wheel.

The French company EasyMile has set a new milestone, by obtaining the first permit for transport passengers on public roads in France, without any supervision. That is, without operators or anyone at the wheel …

In France autonomous cars will be able to circulate freely in September 2022, but EasyMile has succeeded a year in advance. Here you can see the authorized vehicle in action, the autonomous EasyMile EZ10 minibus:

To get here the autonomous EasyMile EZ10 minibus has been tested for years on more than 400 places in the world, including the campus of the Autonomous University of Madrid.

But so far these tests have been carried out in private areas or in highly controlled areas with little traffic.

With the new permission of the Gallic authorities, the EasyMile EZ10 is already transporting students to the Oncopole medical campus in Toulouse (France).

It is a place open to traffic where cars, motorcycles, electric scooters, and pedestrians circulate. The autonomous EasyMile EZ10 minibus already circulates without problems between them, at a maximum speed of 40 km / h and without any operator, just passengers.

V16 flash light: write down this name because it will be one of the most listened to in the coming months with the entry into force of the new roadside assistance rule.

The EasyMile EZ10 has a capacity for 12 persons, 6 of them sitting.

It is endowed with a LIDAR sensor, GPS positioning, distance meter, cameras and sensors that generate a 3D image with everything that happens around them.

Artificial intelligence software determines what to do when it encounters an obstacle or an unforeseen event.

It is a level 4 vehicle, which means that circulate following a route which must be plotted on a computer. For next year they hope to make the leap to level 5, full autonomous driving, without a pre-established route.

The advantage of using autonomous buses is that vehicles can be removed or added to the route instantly, according to needs, without depending on schedules and availability of human drivers.