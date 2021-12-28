Arthritis is a common condition that causes pain and inflammation in a joint. Unfortunately, arthritis can be very painful, significantly impairs quality of life, and can affect people of all ages. According to information released by The Arthritis Foundation, arthritis is the leading cause of disability in the United States. Considering that more than 50 million Americans suffer from arthritis, it is worth taking the necessary precautions and it is well known that the quality of the diet plays a vital role. Although it is a chronic condition that in many cases develops as part of the normal aging process. It has recently been proven that the foods with which we base our daily diet significantly influence an increase in the risk of arthritis, in addition to enhancing the main symptoms such as pain and inflammation. The good news is that there are great allies, according to statements by The Arthritis Foundation One of the best dietary specifications for arthritis is to eat beans twice a week or more.

It is well known that following a healthy and balanced diet is one of the most important measures to improve health and prevent disease. However, this is an especially relevant point when it comes to people with arthritis. Eat healthy it will provide all the nutrients that the body needs and is key to maintaining a healthy weight, a fundamental aspect in the control of arthritis.

The symptoms of arthritis you experience will vary depending on the type you have. In addition to causing pain and stiffness, inflammation can cause permanent damage to a joint, so starting effective treatment and a healthy diet early can help minimize the damage.

Beans are a true nutritional treasure, a worthy and emblematic representative of the legume family. Among their great benefits for treating arthritis is that they are loaded with fiber and phytonutrients, which help reduce CRP; an indicator of inflammation found in the blood. In addition, beans and legumes are an extraordinary source of vegetable protein, B vitamins, iron, folic acid, calcium, potassium, phosphorus and zinc. Also, they are a food that is low in fat. Legumes are similar to meat in nutrients, but with lower levels of iron and no animal fats.

Another of the great virtues of integrating beans into the daily diet is that they are “An excellent and inexpensive source of protein” and they are a food that contains powerful antioxidants. It is well known that foods rich in antioxidants are the best ally for combat the presence of free radicals in the body, which are considered one of the active culprits of chronic inflammation and are considered the origin of numerous degenerative diseases.

Arthritis is a degenerative disease often associated with age and the aging process is characterized by swelling and tenderness of one or more joints. It presents with symptoms such as pain and stiffness of the joints, without a doubt, joint pain can be very annoying and usually has more active seasons than others and that usually present with extreme inflammation. It is also normal to have redness, tenderness, elevated temperature in the affected area, and pain with movement.

For the same, One of the main secrets to controlling arthritis is to bet on the consumption of foods with anti-inflammatory properties. While no diet can cure arthritis as such, certain foods, such as beans, have been shown to strengthen bones, while strengthening the immune system and fighting inflammation. Therefore, the recommendation is to integrate the minimum consumption of beans twice a week, it is also important to mention that it is a most economical and accessible food. They are incredibly easy to add to your everyday diet, and best of all, they are immensely versatile.They go great with all kinds of vegetables and whole grains. In addition, it can be used to create all kinds of dishes such as soups, creams, ceviches, salads, stews, garnishes and sauces.

–

It may interest you: