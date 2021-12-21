12/21/2021 at 20:00 CET

The Sustainable Values ​​Award of the IV Sport Values ​​Gala rewards the ECOMAR Foundation for its desire to disseminate the sporting and civic actions that elevate sport to its maximum social representation in the field of sustainability.

The ECOMAR Foundation was born in 1998 from the hand of the former Olympic sailing champion Theresa Zabell with the commitment to return to the sea all the satisfactions that it had given him during his sports career.

Their objectives from the first moment they were the caring for the planet’s environment through sports, and is aimed, above all, at the youngest.

CLAIM BLUE

The double olympic champion I had the need to return to sea, somehow, what the sea had given her. He wanted to vindicate the blue in a time when people only thought about green and, with a small group of altruists defenders of nature, constituted on March 3, 1999 the ECOMAR Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to education in the care of our seas, its flora and fauna.

So began what was intended to be a great journey in blue. The main purpose was to educate the youngest, through specific programs of coexistence in sport, workshops on caring for and respecting the planet, sponsorship of coastal cleaning, responsible eating and caring for our body, bring the youngest closer to ecological values ​​and immerse them in the culture of marine respect in the most natural way possible.

Aware that we only have one body and one planet and we cannot change it, the ECOMAR Foundation it becomes the best example of sustainability.