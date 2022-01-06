If anyone has been characterized as one of the best dressed women in the world, it is the former model and First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, because she always dazzled with her beautiful outfits.

Her last and glamorous appearance was at the end of 2020, when it was the presidential debate between her husband and the current president of the United States, Joe Biden, as she dazzled like the daughters of the businessman.

What is a fact is that the former Playboy model always dazzled during Trump’s four-year tenure as owner of the White House, because her bearing, beauty and statuesque figure always stole the camera.

And it is that the former First Lady always wore luxurious garments from the most exclusive fashion houses in the world, as her wardrobe was always highlighted by firms such as Chanel, Michael Kors, Gucci and Prada to mention a few.

However, it seems that the COVID-19 crisis has reached the highest levels of the economy, to such a degree that it is holding a true “garage sale”, but it is not known for what purpose.

Economic crisis?

It is worth mentioning that it was Melania Trump herself who announced that the auction of some items that were in her power while she was the First Lady of the United States.

It was through his official Twitter account, where he shared that the auction is under the name of “The Head of State Collection”, which will start with the equivalent of 250 thousand US dollars but in the cryptocurrency Solana.

It is worth mentioning that the bids will begin to be accepted from next January 11 and will end a few days later, that is, on the 25th of the same month, and she will announce the winners.

It is important to add that each of the items will have Melania’s signature, and according to the statement, part of the profits obtained from the three pieces will go to the Be Best Program, created by the same model, and apparently the other part will be will use to give scholarships.

Melania Trump auction

It is worth mentioning that among the items that are available for purchase is a watercolor of his eyes, created by the artist of French origin, Marc-Antoine Coulon.

But this work of art is not alone, because for the same bid, fans of the 51-year-old former model will be able to acquire the NFT (non-fungible token, or a form of crypto art) that commemorates the visit of President Emmanuel Macron to the White House in 2018.

But without a doubt, what has attracted the most attention within the articles, is a luxurious and very elegant garment that he used on the same visit of the French president in 2018.

It is a sophisticated white outfit with a knee-length skirt and an asymmetrical jacket with a belt, from the house of Michael Kors, an outfit that was complemented with black pointed shoes.

But her wardrobe could not have been complete except with a striking white hat, made for her by the designer and his personal stylist, Hervé Pierre.

It is one of the most glamorous looks of the former US First Lady Photo: .

