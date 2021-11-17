11/17/2021 at 04:26 CET

Ecuador inflicted a hard blow to Chile which it beat 2-0 on Tuesday away and sent to sixth place, while the Tri took hold in the Third place of the South American qualifiers with six points over Colombia and Peru.

With 23 integers, Ecuador took over the third box and put the Red to suffer and make accounts, which began the fourteenth day in the fourth position and ended in the sixth with 16 units.

At the San Carlos de Apoquindo stadium in Santiago, Pervis Estupiñán scored the first goal at nine minutes after a swift overflow through the right sector and a center that, after rebounding in the Chilean area, was left to the defender who hit a left-footed shot down the left wing that was unapproachable for goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

At 93 minutes, on the closing of the meeting, midfielder Moisés Caicedo put the icing on the cake with a powerful shot from outside the area that left the Chilean goalkeeper without a chance.

Things got even more complicated for Martín Lasarte’s men when at 14 minutes Argentine referee Fernando Rapallini showed Arturo Vidal a red card after he tipped a strong foul against Félix Torres near the Ecuadorian area.

With the mid-zone decimated, the scenario continued to worsen for La Roja as injury to striker Alexis Sánchez, that showed muscular problems, being replaced at 36 minutes, like the left back Eugenio Mena.

The locals did not register shots on goal during the first 45 minutes and Ecuador maintained the dominance of the game for most of the game, with some lights from Lasarte’s pupils during the complement.

– Data sheet:

0. Chile: Claudio Bravo; Mauricio Isla, Guillermo Maripán, Francisco Sierralta, Eugenio Mena (d.28, Gabriel Suazo); Arturo Vidal, Diego Valdés (m.37, Marcelino Núñez), Claudio Baeza (m.75, Joaquín Montecinos), Gary Medel; Alexis Sánchez (m.36, Jean Meneses), Eduardo Vargas.

Coach: Martín Lasarte.

2. Ecuador: Alexander Domínguez; Byron Castillo, Piero Hincapié, Pervis Estupiñán, Félix Torres; Carlos Gruezo, Moisés Caicedo (m.94, Robert Arboleda); Alan Franco Palma (m.71, Jeghson Mendez), Ángel Mena (m.88, Ayrton Preciado), Jerey Sarmiento (m.71, Gonzalo Plata), Michael Estrada (m.87, Bryan Angulo).

Coach: Gustavo Alfaro

Goals: 0-1, m.9: Pervis Estupiñán. 0-2, m.93, Moisés Caicedo.

Referee: Argentine Fernando Rapallini expelled Vidal and admonished Castillo, Franco and Meneses.

Incidents: match valid for the fourteenth date of the South American qualifiers towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup played at the San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium in Santiago de Chile.